BRYX™ Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Breakthrough Award

BRYX™ is a Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that offers AI-focused, pre-trained models to users within the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. Using BRYX's growing catalog of machine learning, computer vision, and computational models, users can easily upload data, start model runs, monitor progress, and view/download model results – from within the secure BRYX site. With BRYX models, users can streamline manual-based tasks, improve safety conditions, and gather additional insights into their data. This direct accessibility to advanced technology comes with no required coding, model training, or infrastructure development by the end-user.

BRYX models are designed to be used for a range of engineering and operations tasks within a variety of markets, including utilities, manufacturing, transportation, and construction. Current offerings include a power pole equipment detection model; a personal protective equipment (PPE) detection model that analyzes construction site imagery to detect PPE usage; a traffic control device detection model that identifies traffic control devices used in roadway construction projects; and RoboFlat, an advanced solution for optimized concrete floor flatness testing, a critical requirement for robotic warehouses and other facilities.

"We developed BRYX to bring next-gen solutions to AEC users. These professionals are now able to reshape the way that they approach their work while staying up to date with the latest advancements in technology," said Jeanne Ruthloff, KCI Technology & Innovation Sector President. "We're so pleased to receive the 'Best AI-based Solution for Construction' award from AI Breakthrough. Our goal is to continue to expand the BRYX catalog over time with additional models that transform data and build intelligence."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine learning related categories, including Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Deep Learning, Robotics, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"BRYX brings the power of AI to the AEC industry, providing users with affordable, accessible, intelligent solutions without any need for substantial investment in technology or skills training. AI has been difficult to fully adopt in this industry due to having to hire outside experts to train models, investing in expensive hardware, or purchasing siloed solutions," said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "With BRYX, users have access to a variety of production ready models in a high-performing environment—saving resources, time, and money. The innovative platform is ushering in a paradigm shift in how emerging technology can be used by engineering and construction stakeholders looking for cost-effective ways to use AI to optimize their processes."

Additionally, BRYX is built to be scalable and able to process large datasets simultaneously, such as thousands of images and point cloud files. Users access BRYX directly from the cloud, with no installations and the user-friendly design guides users through the process of running a model via a step-by-step interface, allowing them to upload/select data, configure model parameters, and start the model run in a prescribed order.

About KCI

KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. More than 2,000 employee-owners support clients from offices throughout the U.S. KCI offers transportation, resource management, water, environmental, technology, telecommunications, utilities, facilities, and construction services to government, institutional and private-sector clients. For more information, visit www.kci.com .

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

