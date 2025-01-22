BRĒZ Announces Digital Retail Partnerships Expansion with DoorDash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BRĒZ , the premiere functional beverage brand creating craft experiences to elevate everyday life, is proud to announce a partnership with DoorDash . This strategic collaboration will significantly expand the availability of BRĒZ's award-winning social beverages, making it easier than ever for wellness-conscious consumers in select states to enjoy the brand's unique offerings with same day delivery.

This expansion will make BRĒZ's premium functional beverages available to eligible consumers by widening distribution, reaching them where they shop, and offering locally sourced, highly curated products. In addition to broadening BRĒZ's reach, the partnership connects the brand with leading retail merchants who cater to shared consumers, pairing these products with wellness occasions and creating elevated, experience-driven moments in their everyday lives.

"I'm thrilled to announce the continued growth of BRĒZ and our new partnerships with DoorDash – a leader in local commerce," says Brian Dewey, Chief Revenue Officer of BRĒZ. "At BRĒZ, our mission is to craft the next-generation functional beverage that elevates your day with a sense of calm and clarity. Through these partnerships, we're conveniently meeting our customers where they shop and allowing more people to experience what makes our products so special."

BRĒZ has experienced tremendous growth, now standing as one of the fastest growing functional beverage brands worldwide. Since its launch in April 2023, the brand has sold over 8 million cans, garnered $3.7M+ monthly revenue, and expanded into more than 2,000 retail stores across the U.S. Building on strong brand affinity from its direct-to-consumer platform, BRĒZ is now eyeing strategic partnerships to fuel its next phase of digital and market expansion.

"We're excited to bring hemp-derived THC and CBD products to consumers through on-demand delivery in select states," said Tom Carroll, GM of the Hemp Category at DoorDash. "This launch reflects DoorDash's commitment to offering unparalleled convenience while supporting partners like BRĒZ in connecting with customers in new and meaningful ways."

As part of its highly anticipated debut on DoorDash, BRĒZ will offer its fan-favorite Social Tonic (THC-infused), which is crafted to drive euphoria, mental clarity, and relaxation—curated with Conscious Compounds. BRĒZ is now sold in over 30 states. To learn more about BRĒZ and to find the nearest retailer, please visit https://www.drinkbrez.com/ .

About BRĒZ: BRĒZ is the premiere functional beverage brand creating craft experiences that elevate everyday life. On a mission to reimagine the future of drinking and maximize human potential, BRĒZ harnesses natural ingredients like Lion's Mane to create social beverages that inspire, uplift, and deliver cognitive and wellness benefits that enhance both body and mind—offering a better-for-you alternative to alcohol. With a focus on transparency, quality, and efficacy, BRĒZ is revolutionizing the way we drink. Learn more at DrinkBREZ.com and follow @drinkBRĒZ on social media.

