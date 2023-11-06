BS2 launches solution that allows international payments and receipts in real time at a more attractive cost

News provided by

BS2 Bank

06 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

- Tool, which works 24x7, focuses on international remittance companies and should also reach e-commerce and digital wallets 

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BS2, the first Brazilian digital bank (banco digital brasileiro) specialized in companies, launches a unique solution that allows companies and people to have access to international payments and receipts in real time from Brazil to abroad and vice versa, BS2 Easy Pay

"With the offers that exist on the market today, the cost for the end beneficiary is still very high", says Rodrigo Moreira, executive director of products at BS2.  "Our solution solves the pain of those who want to send money from Brazil abroad, or from abroad to the Brazilian market, but don't want to pay exorbitant amounts to do so. We took advantage of our technological vocation and combined the best we have in our payments architecture with what the new exchange rate framework made possible, in a totally innovative solution", he adds.

In a cross selling exchange and cash management offer, within the as a service model, BS2 Easy Pay aims to serve international remittance companies that have a remittance service – domestic remittances from Brazil to abroad and vice versa – through an account in reais for non-residents, without the need to make the conversion of Real (BRL) currency. This way, the bank is able to credit the remittance amount directly to the beneficiary's current account.

For the executive director of exchange at BS2, Carlos Eduardo Andrade Jr., the opening a non-resident account was facilitated by the Brazilian exchange rate mark. "By lowering remittance costs, we facilitate the entry of fintechs in the foreign exchange sector into the market, providing more efficiency and agility for the operation of these companies", he comments. The bank wants to serve e-commerce companies, marketplaces and digital wallets. "With this, we respond to the international and national market, putting into practice the international use of the Real (BRL)", he states.

In addition to the facilities already listed, another advantage of BS2 Easy Pay is that it operates 24x7, regardless of the time zone of the sending or destination country

According to a survey by The World Bank, in 2023, the digital remittance market will exceed 50% of the total volume of remittances for the first time in history, with a global estimate of transacting US$387 billion.

"This is the size of the market that the BS2 solution can act on and, with the World Economic Forum's proposal to reduce the cost of remittances, the global market will increasingly countries that have real-time payment and solutions that enable this, as is the case with BS2 Easy Pay", concludes Andrade Jr.  

About BS2 

BS2 is a digital bank with various financial and technology solutions for companies. It offers a complete self-service platform, with a series of integration possibilities, to automate the financial routine of small and medium-sized companies in a unified, simple and bureaucracy-free journey.

SOURCE BS2 Bank

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.