BSA LifeStructures Hires New Director of Business Development

"Lynn's experience and expertise are a valuable addition to the team," said Kenyon Worrell, BSA's regional director, Raleigh. "Lynn's comprehensive background will positively impact our future growth and stability, both locally and nationally."

A North Carolina State University graduate, Lynn has experience directing business development endeavors for national clients and has more than a decade of experience designing and delivering large-scale, complex mixed-use projects across the southeast.

"It's exciting to join a company with a notable track record and so much opportunity providing solutions that make a difference for our clients and communities," said Lynn Dunn. "I am looking forward to making unique and lasting connections with the organizations that we help by designing LifeStructures. The focus at BSA on partnership and creating inspired solutions lines up with my own goals in supporting clients."

BSA LifeStructures, a national, interdisciplinary design firm, creates inspired solutions that improve lives. BSA provides architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning services for spaces that support and enhance healing, learning, and discovery – facilities known as LifeStructures. Learn more at www.bsalifestructures.com.

