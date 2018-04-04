BSA LifeStructures welcomes new leadership to its Atlanta office

Josh brings over 20 years of experience in architectural design, interior architecture, programming, and master planning with a specific focus on facilities for higher education and student life. His work has received numerous awards and recognition including several design awards from the Association of College Unions International as well as the American Institute of Architects.

"Josh has a passion for innovative design and has made a significant contribution to campuses nationwide," said the president of BSA LifeStructures, Melissa Davis. "He plays an integral role in transforming universities into places that foster opportunity for the next generation of leadership. He is well-positioned to take his expertise and BSA's successful and reputable practice to the next level for colleges and universities."

In his new role, Josh will play an essential role in our ability to deliver forward-thinking strategies to clients primarily in the higher education market. The Atlanta office opened in 2013 and consists of architects, landscape architects, and interior designers with expertise in the healing, learning, and discovery markets.

Josh holds a masters degree from the University of Utah Graduate School of Architecture and some of his recent work includes the Academic Classroom and Laboratory Complex at Auburn University, the Living Building Challenge Design Competition at Georgia Institute of Technology, the Infinity Hall Entrepreneurial Housing at the University of Florida, and the University of Kentucky Student Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

BSA LifeStructures, a national, interdisciplinary design firm, creates inspired solutions that improve lives. BSA provides architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning services for spaces that support and enhance healing, learning, and discovery – facilities known as LifeStructures. Learn more at www.bsalifestructures.com.

