BSB Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results -- Year Over Year Earnings Growth of 63.9%

Robert M. Mahoney, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very pleased with the results this quarter. Our strategy of consistent balance sheet growth, coupled with good expense and credit cost management, resulted in a record quarter and strong earnings momentum. We are particularly proud to see our annualized ROAA and ROAE approach 1% and 14%, respectively. Year over year earnings grew dramatically driven by double digit organic growth, good credit experience and a lower tax rate."

NET INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $15.1 million as compared to $13.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 or a 14.2% increase. The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $274,000 as compared to $829,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 or a 66.9% decrease. The decrease in provision was driven by lower loan growth and a reduction in the specific reserve of an impaired loan. The combination of these items resulted in an increase of $2.4 million or 19.6% in net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $895,000 as compared to $630,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 or an increase of 42.1%. This was driven by an increase in net gains on sales of loans of $304,000 due to a greater number of loans sold.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 was $7.7 million as compared to $7.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 or an increase of 2.8%.

Salaries and employee benefits increased $202,000 or 4.3% driven by merit increases.

Our efficiency ratio improved to 47.9% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 from 53.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 as we continue to grow the balance sheet and manage costs. A talented and committed colleague team along with continued operational enhancements have contributed to the improvement in our efficiency ratio.

INCOME TAXES

We recorded a provision for income taxes of $2.1 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to a provision for income taxes of $1.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, reflecting effective tax rates of 25.6% and 34.4%, respectively. The decrease in the effective tax rate was driven by a reduction in the federal income tax rate from 35% to 21%.

BALANCE SHEET

At March 31, 2018, total assets were $2.75 billion, an increase of $71.0 million or 2.7% from $2.68 billion at December 31, 2017. The Company experienced net loan growth of $82.1 million or 3.6% from December 31, 2017 to March 31, 2018. One-to-four family residential real estate loans and commercial real estate loans increased by $68.7 million and $37.4 million, respectively. Partially offsetting these increases were a decrease in construction loans of $21.3 million and a decrease in indirect auto loans of $5.6 million. The decrease in construction loans was driven by the completion of and payoff of two construction projects. The decrease in indirect auto loans was driven by the suspension of new originations due to current market conditions. The asset growth was primarily funded by growth in deposits.

At March 31, 2018, deposits totaled $1.87 billion, an increase of $122.0 million or 7.0% from $1.75 billion at December 31, 2017. Core deposits, which we consider to include all deposits other than CDs, increased by $67.3 million or 5.4% from $1.25 billion at December 31, 2017 to $1.31 billion at March 31, 2018. Hal R. Tovin, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said "Deposit growth in the first quarter was particularly strong due to our retail savings and CD products, the addition of new Commercial and Business Banking customers and the continued expansion of our Municipal Banking relationships."

Total stockholders' equity increased by $6.5 million or 3.7% from $178.0 million as of December 31, 2017 to $184.6 million as of March 31, 2018. This increase is primarily the result of earnings of $6.0 million and a $674,000 increase in additional paid-in capital related to stock-based compensation.

ASSET QUALITY

Asset quality remains strong. The allowance for loan losses in total and as a percentage of total loans as of March 31, 2018 was $16.6 million and 0.70%, respectively, as compared to $16.3 million and 0.71%, respectively, as of December 31, 2017. For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the Company recorded net charge offs of $2,000, as compared to net charge offs of $32,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. Total non-performing assets were $1.4 million or 0.05% of total assets as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017.

Company Profile

BSB Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Belmont, Massachusetts and is the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families, municipalities and businesses through its six full-service branch offices located in Belmont, Watertown, Cambridge, Newton and Waltham in Southeast Middlesex County, Massachusetts. The Bank's primary lending market includes Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The Company's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "BLMT." For more information, visit the Company's website at www.belmontsavings.com.



Forward-looking statements

Certain statements herein constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on the beliefs and expectations of management, as well as the assumptions made using information currently available to management. Since these statements reflect the views of management concerning future events, these statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. As a result, actual results may differ from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, the Company's ability to continue to increase loans and deposit growth, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the businesses in which the Company is engaged, changes in the securities market, and other factors that are described in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



BSB BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

























March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017









(unaudited)



ASSETS







Cash and due from banks

$ 1,941

$ 1,771 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

105,137

109,117 Cash and cash equivalents

107,078

110,888 Interest-bearing time deposits with other banks

2,460

2,440 Investments in available-for-sale securities

12,025

16,921 Investments in held-to-maturity securities (fair value of $152,267 as of







March 31, 2018 and $158,385 as of December 31, 2017)

155,559

160,090 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

31,988

32,382 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $16,584 as of







March 31, 2018 and $16,312 as of December 31, 2017 2,379,019

2,296,958 Premises and equipment, net

2,312

2,254 Accrued interest receivable

6,086

6,344 Deferred tax asset, net

5,648

5,794 Income taxes receivable

-

53 Bank-owned life insurance

37,235

36,967 Other assets

8,192

5,474 Total assets

$ 2,747,602

$ 2,676,565















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing

$ 218,577

$ 221,462 Interest-bearing

1,654,442

1,529,789 Total deposits

1,873,019

1,751,251 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

662,250

723,150 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

3,738

3,268 Accrued interest payable

1,546

1,594 Deferred compensation liability

8,035

7,919 Income taxes payable

980

- Other liabilities

13,469

11,354 Total liabilities

2,563,037

2,498,536 Stockholders' Equity:







Common stock; $0.01 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 9,741,471 and 9,707,665







shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

97

97 Additional paid-in capital

95,264

94,590 Retained earnings

92,875

86,884 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(77)

89 Unearned compensation - ESOP

(3,594)

(3,631) Total stockholders' equity

184,565

178,029 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,747,602

$ 2,676,565































Asset Quality Data:







Total non-performing assets

$ 1,389

$ 1,376 Total non-performing loans

$ 1,352

$ 1,376 Non-performing loans to total loans

0.06%

0.06% Non-performing assets to total assets

0.05%

0.05% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

1226.63%

1185.47% Allowance for loan losses to total loans

0.70%

0.71%















Share Data:







Outstanding common shares

9,741,471

9,707,665 Book value per share

$ 18.95

$ 18.34















Consolidated Capital Ratios:







Common Equity Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

10.60%

10.35% Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio

10.60%

10.35% Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio

11.55%

11.30% Leverage Ratio

6.85%

6.97%

















BSB BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Three months ended











March 31,











2018

2017











(unaudited) Interest and dividend income:









Interest and fees on loans

$ 20,698

$ 16,387

Interest on taxable debt securities

948

775

Dividends

384

256

Other interest income

389

88

Total interest and dividend income

22,419

17,506 Interest expense:









Interest on deposits

4,421

2,613

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances

2,859

1,631

Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase

1

1

Total interest expense 7,281

4,245

Net interest and dividend income

15,138

13,261 Provision for loan losses

274

829

Net interest and dividend income after provision









for loan losses

14,864

12,432 Noninterest income:









Customer service fees

201

182

Income from bank-owned life insurance

268

252

Net gain on sales of loans

312

8

Loan servicing fee income

117

116

Net (loss) gain on investments held in Rabbi Trust

(24)

45

Other income

21

27

Total noninterest income 895

630 Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits

4,861

4,659

Director compensation

195

303

Occupancy expense

264

266

Equipment expense

83

123

Deposit insurance

489

402

Data processing

735

694

Professional fees

261

288

Marketing

266

278

Other expense

531

463

Total noninterest expense

7,685

7,476

Income before income tax expense

8,074

5,586 Income tax expense

2,064

1,920

Net income

$ 6,010

$ 3,666

Earnings per share









Basic

$ 0.68

$ 0.42

Diluted

$ 0.64

$ 0.40

















Return on average assets

0.90%

0.67% Return on average equity

13.37%

9.08% Interest rate spread

2.11%

2.32% Net interest margin

2.28%

2.45% Efficiency ratio

47.93%

53.82% Net charge-offs

$ 2

$ 32



















BSB BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES APPENDIX A - NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Reconciliation Table - Non-GAAP Financial Information







































Three months ended

















December 31,

















2017

















(unaudited)





















Net income as reported







$ 2,108



Add: Income tax expense related to write-down of deferred tax asset





2,626

Adjusted net income







$ 4,734

























Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important to assess the results of the core operations of the Bank.





















Contact:

Robert M. Mahoney







President and Chief Executive Officer













Phone:

617-484-6700



Email:

robert.mahoney@belmontsavings.com





