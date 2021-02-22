BSB Group International, a Cincinnati-based Growth Firm, Announces the Appointment of Alex Tosolini as New Partner

A 30-year veteran with global general management experience and a proven track record in the consumer goods and retail space, Tosolini will focus on expanding BSB's international footprint and extending the company's business to new categories and verticals. He will also play a lead role in helping to shepherd potential mergers and acquisitions.

Tosolini most recently served as CEO of PDC Beauty and Wellness Co. one of the fastest growing beauty and wellness companies in the world. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of New Business Development at the Kroger Company, following a 24-year career at Procter & Gamble where he held numerous leadership roles, including Senior Vice President Global eBusiness, Vice President Fabric Care North America, and General Manager Central Europe North.

"I'm grateful and excited to welcome Alex to the BSB family," said Shaikh. "We've known each other for 15 years and have always shared a passion for growth, culture, and great work. Alex was a leader and mentor of mine during my time at Procter & Gamble, and remained a strong advocate and advisor in the many years that have followed. He brings a wealth of experience and credentials to our firm, and, most importantly, he connects with our company principles and values. I'm looking forward to working together to continue to change the way companies think about strategic partnership, and continue to make a measurable and meaningful difference to even more clients around the world."

Tosolini is a seasoned executive who brings significant expertise in business strategy, sales, marketing, supply chain, e-Commerce, and M&A. He was an early advisor during the development of Shaikh's first company, Besomebody, Inc., which began as a learning marketplace and skills training platform, and evolved into an online media company serving Black and Brown businesses and entrepreneurs.

"Kash is a visionary leader and I look forward to working with him and the BSB team to continue to find innovative ways to help companies grow," said Tosolini. "Apart from my belief in BSB's leadership, I am most excited about the company's business model. What gives BSB a competitive advantage is their ability to fully align their resources with their clients' business needs, deliver great work across multiple services, and do it faster than anyone."

BSB leverages a differentiated approach to traditional agency work, beginning with in-depth assessments of companies' objectives, competition, and culture, before moving to business and creative strategy, and extending to in-market execution. BSB's services include areas such as consulting and leadership development, creative and content production, and social media and sports marketing. The firms current and past partners include Fortune 500 corporations such as Kroger, Kroger Health, Microsoft, PepsiCo, and Hilton, as well as early-stage startups such as Halo, the world's first prescription treatment for lifestyle-based recovery and productivity.

About BSB Group International

Founded in 2018 by award-winning brand builder and entrepreneur, Kash Shaikh, BSB Group International is a global Growth Strategy and Services firm providing end-to-end management consulting, brand building, and digital content and communications for Fortune 500 companies and fast-growing startups. The firm is wholly-focused on helping partner companies drive profitable growth via yearly support plans. Named to the "Best Places to Work" lists by the Cincinnati Business Courier and the Silicon Valley Review, BSB Group International is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with offices in New York, Houston, and Minneapolis. To learn more, visit bsbgroupintl.com.

