BSB Media Launches Season 2 of THE PATIENTS SPEAK Podcast, With Host Mark Stinson

News provided by

Bioscience Bridge, LLC

Sept. 6, 2023

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new season of "THE PATIENTS SPEAK" podcast debuts Wednesday, September 6, hosted by Mark Stinson, best-selling author and healthcare branding expert.

In each episode, Stinson interviews executives at innovative healthcare companies on what they hear from patients they serve. Guests highlight ways their innovations improve the patient's journey. In addition, the podcast will feature leaders from patient advocacy groups. Topics include:

  • Patient insights in specific conditions and disorders
  • The process and approach to develop solutions
  • How patients have been involved in product development
  • Highlights of product, service, and device innovations
  • How the innovations promise to accelerate the patient journey
  • Future vision of what is needed to elevate or advance innovation

The podcast will be a way for healthcare executives to "hear how patient voices impact researchers and marketers at pharma, biotech, devices, and diagnostic companies," Stinson says. "We think they will get new product ideas to stay up-to-date, gain new tactical ideas for their marketing plans, even make new business connections for possible M&A efforts."

"In addition to these podcast interviews, I facilitate patient-doctor listening research known as N-of-8 Groups," says Stinson. "These panels with 4 patients and 4 doctors, provide an opportunity to observe and improve the interactions that lie at the heart of effective healthcare I share real-life case studies to underscore the power of better patient-doctor listening."

The podcast "THE PATIENTS SPEAK" is available on all major podcast apps and streaming platforms. A single link connects listeners to their favorite app --
https://the-patients-speak.captivate.fm/listen

The first season of THE PATIENTS SPEAK launched in September, 2022 and has amassed more than 10,000 listeners, making it a Top 1% podcasts according to ListenNotes.com

In addition, "THE PATIENTS SPEAK" has been honored as one of the Best Business Podcasts in the 27th Annual Webby Awards. "Honorees like BSB Media and 'THE PATIENTS SPEAK' are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 14,000 entries we received this year."

About BSB Media:

BSB Media is a service of BIOSCIENCE BRIDGE, Inc., a consultancy that applies the biology of creative thinking with the science of group facilitation to bridge from where you are to where you want to be. More information at www.BioscienceBridge.com

