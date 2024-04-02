BSB WHISKEY X JAMIE FOXX OFFICIALLY UNVEIL THEIR COLLABORATION WITH ICONIC NEW PACKAGING

Jamie Foxx changes the whiskey game with exclusive release of BSB Whiskey in partnership with WES Brands

DALLAS, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-growing spirits incubator WES Brands, known for brand acceleration and innovation, has joined forces once again with award-winning actor, musician, and entrepreneur Jamie Foxx for the exclusive release of BSB Whiskey, an ultra-smooth flavored whiskey. Dedicating two years to the design and development of the new look and flavor, Brown Sugar Blend, affectionately dubbed "BSB," is ready to debut and shake up the whiskey category. Foxx joins as brand owner and creative director.

Jamie Foxx BSB Whiskey

"Life is precious, so I've always tried living it to the fullest. As an avid whiskey drinker, owning a brand that is sippable and unlike any other has been a life goal of mine; with BSB, I'm finally making that happen," says Foxx, BSB Owner & Creative Director. "BSB is an ode to my personal philosophy – it's about bringing people together to celebrate life and have fun."

Embodying the essence of bolder, stronger, and better, BSB Whiskey's 70-proof liquid is a masterpiece that perfectly blends the aromatic spice of cinnamon with the rich, comforting sweetness of brown sugar. BSB Whiskey comes in dynamic new packaging that is as innovative as the whiskey itself. The sleek, matte black bottle proudly wears a "BSB" chenille letter patch on its chest that glows in the dark, designed to captivate and intrigue. This unique, revamped touch ensures that BSB Whiskey stands out on the shelves and lights up any social gathering, making it the most coveted centerpiece of the night.

"Last year was a record year for flavored whiskies. U.S. depletions reached 18.25 million cases in 2023, up from 14 million cases in 2019*," said Lauren Kiyak, SVP of Marketing at WES Brands. "We knew we had an incredible opportunity on our hands. With Jamie's creative lead, BSB now sits at the intersection of fashion and sports, a modern tribute to nostalgic tech and delicious flavors."

BSB Whiskey is a key priority in the rapidly growing WES Brands portfolio. To support the national rollout, Naeemah Leonard, a 15+ year veteran in the wine and spirits industry, joins WES Brands as their new Senior Brand Director of Whiskey. Stepping into the newly created role as Senior Brand Director of Whiskey, Naeemah will support the company's focus on the brand, having worked in brown spirits and managed many celebrity partnerships over her career.

BSB Whiskey blends and bottles in Columbia, TN. BSB Whiskey is sold in 750ml at 70% ABV and is available nationwide online and in limited quantities in the U.S. at select retailers for $24.99.

Perfect for sipping. Ideal for sharing. Always drink responsibly.

ABOUT BSB WHISKEY

BSB, Brown Sugar Blend, is a flavored whiskey with just the right amount of cinnamon and brown sugar. At 70 proof, it's ultra-smooth flavored finish makes it perfect for sipping, ideal for shooting, and sharing in your favorite cocktails. It's Bolder, Stronger, Better! BSB Whiskey 750ml retails for $24.99 across the United States. For more information, please visit www.BSBWhiskey.com and follow them on Facebook & Instagram @BSBWhiskey.

ABOUT JAMIE FOXX

Jamie Foxx is an award- winning actor, singer, and comedian.

Foxx most recently starred in The Burial (nominated for a NAACP Image Award) opposite Tommy Lee Jones which premiered at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival and is now streaming globally on Prime Video. He also lent his voice to the raucous comedy, Strays for Universal opposite Will Ferrell which played in theaters August 2023. In 2021, he voiced the lead role of the Oscar-winning animated film, Soul for Disney/ Pixar.

Jamie is currently executive producing and starring in several Netflix projects: They Cloned Tyrone (streaming now) for which he was nominated for both a Gotham Award and NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance; Day Shift opposite Dave Franco (streaming now); and he's wrapping production on Back in Action opposite Cameron Diaz which is slated for a Q4 release in 2024.

In December 2021, Foxx reprised his fan favorite role of 'Electro' in Spider-Man: No Way Home that made $1.9B at the global box office. Foxx currently executive produces and hosts Beat Shazam on Fox alongside his daughter, Corinne Foxx who serves as co-host and deejay. The 7th season returns May 28, 2024. Expanding his relationship with Fox - he is also executive producing Alert: Missing Persons Unit which is going into its second season, and We Are Family with hosts, Anthony Anderson & his mother, Doris.

He also produced a riveting documentary about the life of music legend, Luther Vandross that just premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival called Luther: Never Too Much for Sony Music Entertainment. In 2020, Foxx won "Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture" at the NAACP Image Awards and received a SAG Award nomination for "Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role" for his riveting performance in Just Mercy for Warner Bros.

Additionally, Foxx's memoir, Act Like You Got Some Sense is currently available everywhere books are sold.

Foxx has an overall deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment to develop and produce feature films with his producing partner, Datari Turner for Foxxhole Productions. He also inked a TV producing deal with MTV Entertainment Group/ ViacomCBS, where they will develop and executive produce original movies across the portfolio with a focus on BIPOC filmmakers.

ABOUT WES BRANDS

Founded in 2021, WES Brands develops, markets, and sells innovative brands in the beverage alcohol category. The entrepreneurial and employee-owned company pairs high-potential brands in expanding categories with brand partners to drive awareness. The portfolio currently includes Aspen Vodka, Flecha Azul Tequila, Fraser & Thompson Whiskey and BSB Flavored Whiskey, with new innovations to come. Do you think you have what it takes to join the team? Learn more at www.WESBrandsLLC.com.

PR Contacts:

BSB Whiskey: Naeemah Leonard, [email protected]

KLG Public Relations: Gabriela Marchand, [email protected]

SOURCE WES Brands