BSD Advances the A&E Industry with the Launch of SpecLink Cloud and BIM Integration

"Effective collaboration is key to enhanced productivity, improved efficiency and better project outcomes," said Chris Anderson, President and CEO of BSD. "Easy-to-use tools in SpecLink Cloud provide the trusted specification capabilities our customers value us for, alongside data-rich visual models—all based in the cloud to enable that critical ease of collaboration."

Enhanced Collaboration

SpecLink Cloud will dramatically improve communication and collaboration throughout the design and review process. Project teams can easily align their intentions, both internally and externally, by sharing information from a common data environment. Collaborators can view, share and comment on projects from any web-enabled device.

Unprecedented Visibility

Specifications and Revit models are now linked within SpecLink. This allows design professionals to view and monitor changes in the model as the design evolves. Users can view embedded BIM object data, and isolate individual objects or layers within the model.

Immersive, 3D virtual walkthroughs can be viewed from anywhere, with no additional Revit licenses required. This enhanced level of integration will dramatically improve coordination, efficiency and accuracy throughout every stage of the design process—without having to rely on manual coordination.

Canadian Content Now Integrated into SpecLink

In January, Construction Specifications Canada (CSC) chose BSD as its exclusive partner to publish Canada's National Master Specifications (NMS), the country's most comprehensive master specifications.

With the launch of SpecLink in the cloud, NMS data is now fully integrated into SpecLink, making it the first database-driven specification-writing platform to offer integrated specification content for both the U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 1983, Building Systems Design (BSD) provides advanced specification and interoperability solutions to architects, engineers, specifiers and building owners nationwide. The company is focused on bringing technology to market that drives collaboration, simplifies design and increases efficiency for all stakeholders in the design and construction process. For more information on BSD, visit www.bsdspeclink.com.

