BSD Builders Inc. Achieves Major Engineering Milestone at Scripps Mercy Hospital Hillcrest

Design-build team navigates 94,000 pounds of microturbine technology down a 200-foot, 17% grade slope to install 2 megawatts of supplemental power.

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BSD Builders, Inc. recently achieved a pivotal milestone in a complex, 18-month energy infrastructure project with the successful delivery of two massive Capstone C1000 microturbines at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest.

How do you safely navigate 94,000 pounds of heavy machinery down a steep, narrow incline to power a major hospital? See how BSD Builders, Inc. successfully delivered and installed two massive Capstone C1000 microturbines at Scripps Mercy Hospital Hillcrest in San Diego. In a complex, 18-month energy infrastructure project, the design-build team at BSD Builders, Inc. achieved a major milestone by delivering 2 megawatts of supplemental power to the Scripps Mercy facility. Speed Speed

The installation brings 2 megawatts of supplemental power to the facility, but getting the equipment to its permanent home behind the hospital's central energy plant required a masterclass in logistics: navigating the two units, weighing a combined 94,000 pounds (47,000 lbs each), down a steep 200-foot, 17% grade. The successful placement required months of complex coordination, custom structural engineering, and precision field execution.

"This milestone was our first opportunity to truly see a year and a half of planning, engineering, and coordination begin to take physical shape," said Jeff Blair, Co-Founder and CEO of BSD Builders, Inc. "This project has been a unique and rewarding puzzle to solve due to the severe site constraints. Moving 47,000-pound units down that kind of incline forced our team to think outside the box to deliver a customized structural and logistical solution."

The newly positioned infrastructure, which also includes a main switchboard, a new electrical transformer, and a 12 kV medium-voltage switch, serves as the backbone for an incredibly efficient cogeneration system developed by the design-build team. Advanced heat recovery modules will soon be installed on top of the turbines to capture waste heat from the power generation process, providing virtually all of the hospital's heating and hot water needs.

The upgraded system introduces advanced "island mode" capabilities, establishing a premier tier of emergency preparedness for the hospital.

"This technology is a game changer, first and foremost because of the resiliency piece," said Ryan Peña, Project Manager, Corporate Facilities at Scripps Health. "If there are natural disasters in the area and the utility happens to shut off the power or there's an interruption to the electrical grid, the facility is still producing two megawatts of its own electricity when the grid would normally be shut down. It's another layer of protection and redundancy.

"Seeing these units arrive is a big milestone. Now is the fun part, because now we get to start connecting it to the hospital."

With the heavy equipment safely positioned on the pads, BSD Builders has transitioned into the final phases of mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and structural systems integration, with startup, testing, and final approvals on track to be completed by the end of the year.

About BSD Builders, Inc. - BSD Builders, Inc. is a leading general contractor specializing in the healthcare industry. Focusing on exceeding industry standards and delivering exceptional value to clients, BSD Builders, Inc. continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the construction and energy sectors.

SOURCE BSD Builders, Inc.