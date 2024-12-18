BSD Builders, Inc. Partners with Hydria Gas Technologies, LLC to Develop Fuel Storage and Decompression for Microgrid Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSD Builders, Inc., a general contractor specializing in healthcare construction, has announced a strategic partnership with Hydria Gas Technologies, LLC, a powerhouse in gas storage solutions. The collaboration will focus on a newly designed high-pressure fuel storage system—the largest of its kind—and a step-down system for compressed natural gas. This advanced technology will be integrated into the BSD SSC Microgrid solutions to support energy resilience, sustainability, and efficiency for commercial building clients.

Designed in partnership with Hydria Gas Technologies, LLC, the BSD SSC Microgrid Fuel Storage System is the largest of its kind. Manufactured in Houston, Texas, the Type IV composite (carbon fiber) high-pressure vessels include an innovative decompression system for the CNG to step down from 3600 to 5psi for the microgrid.

The partnership was formed in response to the challenges faced by skilled nursing facilities during the California wildfires. Utility companies initiated Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) during dangerous weather conditions, forcing facilities to evacuate patients.

"Even before California Governor Gavin Newsom passed legislation in 2022 requiring skilled nursing facilities to maintain at a minimum of 96 hours of backup power, our clients came to us to looking for help, but there wasn't a solution that could maintain the energy loads and meet California's strict seismic requirements," explained Jeff Blair, CEO of BSD Builders, Inc.

"We partnered with 2G Energy Inc. to design and seismically certify our BSD SSC Microgrid system that could sustain power for an entire facility for up to four days, but we also needed to have enough fuel storage to power it if it was completely off the grid. Hydria was uniquely qualified as they manufacture the largest diameter Type IV composite (carbon fiber) high-pressure vessels and also had the ability to engineer and manufacture a decompression system for the CNG to step down from 3600 to 5psi for the microgrid."

The BSD SSC Fuel Storage System is made by Hydria at its facility in Houston, Texas. Its unique design sets a new standard in high-pressure gas storage, featuring an industry-leading 48-inch diameter, the largest available.

"We were thrilled to be able to collaborate with BSD Builders to design a fuel storage and delivery system to support microgrid technology and keep power to those who need it most," said Alberto Chiesara, president of Hydria Gas Technologies, LLC. "We believe microgrids are essential for enhancing energy security and reducing carbon footprints for all types of buildings. We proudly offer the industry's most efficient and safe compressed gas storage equipment while advancing a more sustainable energy future."

The Type IV storage cylinders developed for the BSD SSC Fuel Storage System use an advanced roto-molded plastic liner, providing a seamless, corrosion-resistant barrier that maintains gas purity. The carbon fiber overwrap delivers exceptional strength-to-weight ratios, enabling higher storage capacities and enhanced durability than traditional steel cylinders. This innovative design reduces overall weight and increases resistance to fatigue and environmental stressors.

It can accommodate CNG amongst other fuel types and is also hydrogen ready. As space is limited in many existing commercial sites, it was designed to sit vertically to maximize space.

The BSD SSC Microgrid solution was developed not only to help skilled nursing facilities meet this new mandate but also to provide any building with a reliable and efficient source of power during outages. It was designed to withstand hurricane wind loads up to 150 mph and has been seismically certified (California OSHPD/HCAi OSP-0826).

The first projects under the partnership are expected to be deployed in California, with plans to expand to additional markets in the coming months. The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to sustainability and their shared vision of reshaping the future of energy.

For more information on BSD Builders, Inc. and Hydria Gas Technologies, LLC, or to inquire about BSD SSC Microgrid solutions, please visit bsdbuilders.com.

About BSD Builders, Inc. – BSD Builders, Inc. is a leading general contractor specializing in the healthcare industry. Focusing on exceeding industry standards and delivering exceptional value to clients, BSD Builders, Inc. continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the construction and energy sectors.

About Hydria Gas Technologies, LLC – Hydra is a leader in high-pressure gas storage, transportation, and leasing solutions, uniquely equipped to serve industrial gas markets, low-carbon fuel alternatives, and microgrid applications. Hydria's fully integrated approach provides comprehensive capabilities—from advanced manufacturing and rigorous safety certifications to extensive leasing options—ensuring a reliable, adaptable gas supply to meet the diverse needs of modern energy and industrial markets.

