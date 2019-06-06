BSD SpecLink And Global Construction Software Pioneer RIB Group Unite to Deliver Digital Transformation

Industry leaders RIB Group and BSD join forces to fuel international growth and accelerate cloud-based solutions and BIM integration throughout the construction industry.

ATLANTA, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building Systems Design, Inc. (BSD), the leading provider of master guide specification content and software for the architecture, engineering, construction and owner sectors, announced today it is joining forces with RIB Group, a multinational company based in Germany that develops cutting-edge digital technologies for the construction industry. RIB Group is acquiring the majority ownership of BSD.

"BSD has always been dedicated to making the job of design professionals easier and more effective," said Chris Anderson, President and CEO of BSD. "Our goal is to make collaboration easier, including through seamless BIM integration and revolutionary cloud technology. RIB's focus on MTWO and McTWO, cloud and AI based platforms for the construction industry perfectly aligns with BSD's strategy. We are looking forward to working with RIB in this expanding area to push the digitization and transformation of a whole industry."

Moving the Industry Forward Together

BSD, the provider of the most sophisticated master guide specification-writing platform in North America (BSD SpecLink), sought an industry partner to help fuel innovation and enhance the software's digital capabilities. Having recently expanded its reach into the Canadian market, BSD wanted to team up with an international company that could help support its continued global expansion.

With an emphasis on advancing digital technologies like cloud capabilities, BIM and AI within the construction industry, RIB Group is a well-matched partner for BSD. With combined resources, the companies will have the capabilities to advance the construction industry by bringing digital innovation to the market quickly.

"RIB Group has been a pioneer in construction innovation for more than 50 years," said Tom Wolf, CEO of RIB Group. "We're dedicated to developing new technologies that will enhance productivity and transform the construction industry into one of the most advanced industries in the 21st century."

"We are thrilled to partner with BSD, a like-minded company that shares similar goals and vision for the future," he said. "We look forward to a collaboration that will undoubtedly advance the industry."

Building upon BSD's Foundation

BSD's leadership team will remain at the helm of the company, unchanged, including CEO Chris Anderson, Executive Chairman Iain Melville and Chief Innovation Officer Arol Wolford, a trio that has spearheaded the company's exponential growth over the last two and a half years.

BSD will maintain its relationships with the Construction Specifications Institute (CSI) & Construction Specifications Canada (CSC), which will remain integral to the company's strategy and success. CSI and BSD are committed to continuing their long-standing strategic collaboration into this next phase of growth and innovation. As a result of this new partnership, Caltius Structured Capital will no longer be involved.

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is an innovator in the building and construction industry. The company creates, develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 5D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners.

With over 50 years of experiences in the construction industry, RIB Software SE focuses on IT and engineering. A pioneer in construction innovation, the company explores new thinking, new working methods and new technologies to enhance construction productivity. RIB is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China, and has been listed on the prime standard Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2011. With over 1,200 talents in more than 30 locations worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most advanced and digitalized industry in the 21st century. For more information on RIB Group, visit www.rib-software.com/en/group/home/.



About Building Systems Design, Inc.

BSD was created more than 35 years ago by innovative design professionals determined to improve the specification process. Architects, specifiers, engineers, and owners rely on BSD SpecLink because it delivers the best content in both the U.S. and Canada via the industry's most innovative software. BSD SpecLink simplifies workflow, speeds up editing, and improves productivity throughout every phase of a project.

Launched in 2018, SpecLink Cloud features seamless BIM integration and cloud collaboration that revolutionizes coordination among project teams. Users can view embedded BIM object data, identify potential conflicts, automatically adjust specs, and view BIM models from any web-enabled device.

SpecLive helps building product manufacturers get specified through unprecedented visibility and real-time analysis. Building product manufacturers benefit from BSD's proprietary analytics tool SpecLive to learn when and where they're being specified, and by whom. For more information on BSD, visit www.bsdspeclink.com.

