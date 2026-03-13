BSF to Highlight Global Sourcing Strategy and Product Portfolio at Seafood Expo North America

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BSF, a seafood sourcing and distribution company, will exhibit at Seafood Expo North America, taking place March 15–17 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, where the company will meet with seafood buyers, suppliers and industry partners from across the global seafood supply chain.

The event brings together thousands of seafood professionals each year and serves as a key venue for discussions around sourcing strategies, supply chain dynamics and evolving consumer demand for seafood products.

At booth 1721, BSF will highlight its globally sourced seafood portfolio and connect with retail and foodservice partners navigating a seafood market shaped by changing pricing dynamics, supply constraints and growing demand for convenient seafood options.

"Seafood Expo North America is an important opportunity for the industry to connect face-to-face and discuss how sourcing strategies and market conditions are evolving," said Mark Frisch, BSF's executive vice president and co-owner. "We're looking forward to engaging with partners across the seafood supply chain and sharing how our global sourcing network helps support consistent supply and product availability for our customers."

BSF sources seafood products through an international network of suppliers and works with retail and foodservice customers throughout the U.S. to provide a broad range of seafood offerings.

Seafood Expo North America features more than 1,000 exhibitors from around the world and includes conference sessions focused on seafood sustainability, supply chain resilience and global seafood consumption trends.

BSF invites industry professionals attending the expo to visit booth 1721 to learn more about the company's seafood sourcing capabilities and product portfolio.

About BSF

BSF is a privately held, $800 million, American-owned seafood sourcing and distribution company providing retail and foodservice customers across the U.S. with reliable access to a diverse portfolio of seafood products. Leveraging a global supplier network, national distribution capabilities and decades of industry expertise, BSF combines a commitment to responsible sourcing and quality with personalized service to help customers navigate complex supply chains, food safety regulations and evolving market demands. For more information, visit bsfseafood.com

