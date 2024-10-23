BSI Financial Launches Portfolio Guardian, an AI-driven Prepayment Predictor Model to Identify Borrowers Likely to Refinance

BSI to make the tool available to its subservicing clients

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSI Financial Services, a leading mortgage fintech platform, has launched Portfolio GuardianSM, an AI-driven predictor model that calculates the likelihood a borrower will refinance their mortgage within the next 90 days. Portfolio Guardian generates a precise prepayment score for each borrower in BSI's portfolio, allowing BSI and its clients to strategically target refinancing opportunities and enhance customer retention.

Portfolio Guardian leverages a sophisticated combination of data sources to generate its predictive scores, including zero-party data directly provided by borrowers, real-time industry data like current mortgage rates, and demographic information such as education completed and length of homeownership.

BSI has also implemented model monitoring and state-of-the-art training pipelines for Portfolio Guardian to ensure its ongoing accuracy and adaptability. These systems continuously evaluate model performance against real-world outcomes and allow the model to adapt to changing market conditions, evolving borrower behaviors, and new data patterns.

With 30-year fixed mortgage rates projected to dip below 6% by the end of 2025 according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, tools like Portfolio Guardian will become crucial for lenders and servicers. BSI's predictive technology enables its subservicing clients to proactively manage and capitalize on borrower behaviors during periods of fluctuating rates and enhance their competitive edge in a dynamic market. It also allows BSI and its clients to focus marketing efforts on borrowers who are more likely to pay off their loans and work to build long-term relationships with them.

"Portfolio Guardian is a valuable tool for boosting customer satisfaction and reducing portfolio churn," said BSI Founder and CEO Gagan Sharma. "From a retention and recapture perspective, anticipating what our customers are likely to do in the future is a real game-changer."

Having developed and refined Portfolio Guardian on its own portfolio, BSI is now offering this model to its subservicing clients.

About BSI Financial Services

BSI Financial Services is leading the evolution of mortgage servicing for originators, investors, and homeowners using a mortgage fintech platform. The company brings together a talented team with long mortgage industry expertise, scalable digital capabilities, and deep regulatory understanding. BSI Financial is one of the fastest-growing mortgage servicers across the industry and currently services nearly $50 billion in mortgages. The company is approved as a servicer by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, FHA, VA, and USDA, approved as an issuer by Ginnie Mae, and rated by S&P, Fitch and DBRS as a servicer. For more information, visit www.bsifinancial.com

Media Contact:

Mike Murray

Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations

240.498.0863

[email protected]

SOURCE BSI Financial Services