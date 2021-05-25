BSI Includes OpenADR 2.0 Standard in New PAS Standards for Energy Smart Appliances - Empowers UK's Progress Towards Net Zero

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The OpenADR Alliance today announced for the first time the OpenADR 2.0 standard has been written into a standard outside of the United States.

BSI, the UK National Standards Body, published last week two new standards for energy smart appliances that will support the transition to a flexible and low CO2 energy system. The standards were sponsored by the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Office for Zero Emissions Vehicles (OZEV).

According to a report by Allied Market Research the global household appliances market was valued at $501,532 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $763,451 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025. Smart appliances based on these new standards will transform the demand for electricity, by making it more responsive to match the short-term availability of renewable energy. This will allow consumers to actively manage demand and make an important contribution to the UK's progress towards net zero.

"Although the new standards are UK-developed, this provides an exciting entry point into the Europe market for our members," said Rolf Bienert, technical and managing director, OpenADR Alliance. "The UK appliance market provides a plethora of new opportunities for OpenADR certified solutions."

PAS 1878 specifies the requirements and criteria that an electrical appliance needs to meet in order to perform and be classified as an energy smart appliance (ESA). PAS 1879 sets out a common definition of demand side response (DSR) services for organizations operating within the consumer electricity sector and provides recommendations to support the operation of ESAs. To get your free copy of each standard please click here: https://www.bsigroup.com/en-GB/about-bsi/uk-national-standards-body/about-standards/Innovation/energy-smart-appliances-programme/

PAS 1878 Energy smart appliances - System functionality and architecture - Specification

PAS 1879 Energy smart appliances - Demand side response operation - Code of practice

This incorporation by BSI comes on the heels of growing interest in OpenADR across Europe. The Alliance is in the process of establishing formal collaboration with standard organizations including CENELEC, DKE and EEBus. In addition, there have been several webinars and workshops that took place in 2020 and the first half of this year that explored the use of OpenADR. These webinars and workshops included participation by stakeholders including the University of Newcastle, Pearlstone Energy and its work with National Grid, Western Power Distribution and Carbon Co-op. To download the recordings of these sessions please visit: https://www.openadr.org/webinar-series.

Later this year, the OpenADR Alliance will be exhibiting at Enlit Europe in November to continue collaboration with stakeholders including Elaad NL, SmartEn, and Stromnetz-Hamburg, and vendor partners ranging from Siemens to ChargePoint.

About the OpenADR Alliance

The OpenADR Alliance, a nonprofit corporation created to foster the development, adoption and compliance of the Open Automated Demand Response (OpenADR) standard, helps utilities manage the growing pool of distributed energy resources (DER), which includes renewable energy, energy storage, demand response and electric vehicle charging. The OpenADR standard supports communications to all DER resources to manage changes in load shape, energy inputs and power characteristics of DER assets. More information can be found at http://www.openadr.org/.

