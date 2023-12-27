BSI Issues ISO 14067 Product Carbon Footprint Verification Opinion Statement for DapuStor SSD

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, DapuStor SSD (Solid State Drive) successfully passed BSI verification and received the ISO 14067 Product Carbon Footprint Verification Declaration from BSI. The greenhouse gas data quality of the product's life cycle has been verified to meet the requirements of ISO 14067:2018.

Why Choose ISO 14067 Carbon Footprint Verification?

Verification

With the ongoing intensification of climate change issues, greenhouse gas emissions have become a focal point of concern. Apart from conducting carbon accounting and verification within organizations through the ISO 14064 standard, the carbon emissions associated with the products and services produced by businesses can be assessed using the ISO 14067 carbon footprint standard to understand their relevant carbon emissions.

Currently, forward-thinking organizations have started voluntarily declaring their greenhouse gas emission targets to manage risks, reduce costs, protect their brand, and attract socially responsible investments. In this process, these organizations have prepared themselves to comply with future laws related to greenhouse gas emissions reductions.

However, in today's context, the accuracy and completeness of such data are still questioned. Therefore, an independent third-party verification will significantly enhance the credibility of carbon footprint statements.

Carbon Footprint Verification is fundamental to building trust. It allows regulatory bodies, clients, employees, shareholders, potential investors, environmental groups, media, and even your competitors to have confidence in the authenticity, completeness, and transparency of carbon footprint calculations. Any organization actively measuring carbon footprints or developing procedures to meet carbon footprint requirements, regardless of size, industry, or region, may benefit from a more rigorous and professional Carbon Footprint Verification process.

Low-carbon development, as a global consensus, is key to achieving sustainable development. With the widespread application of technologies such as cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence, the energy consumption of data centers has dramatically increased. This not only brings high operational costs but also has a significant impact on the environment. The product chosen for the Carbon Footprint Verification is DapuStor SSD. As a core component of data storage, the performance and energy consumption of SSD directly affect the overall efficiency of data centers. Using low-carbon and great power efficiency SSD is one of the key measures to improve data center power efficiency. At the same time, the market is increasingly inclined to choose products that make efforts in energy conservation and emission reduction. In this context, low-carbon and power-saving storage solutions have become particularly important.

According to the product Carbon Footprint Verification Opinion Statement issued through the ISO 14067:2018 International Standard Verification, it signifies that DapuStor is continuously supporting the development of data centers towards green and low-carbon direction, actively implementing China's"Dual-Carbon"goal, practicing the direction of green and low-carbon transformation, and making substantial contributions to global climate change response efforts.

Vice President of R&D at DapuStor, Mr. Xiang Chen, expressed his great honor that DapuStor enterprise SSD has passed BSI's verification and obtained the ISO 14067 Product Carbon Footprint Verification Declaration. He said, "This not only recognizes the quality of DapuStor's products and commitment to environmental protection but also marks an important step forward on our path to sustainable development. DapuStor will always strive to provide storage solutions that are high-performance and low in carbon footprint, making our contribution to building a green information technology ecosystem. DapuStor will also continue to adhere to innovation and actively implement environmental strategies, working together with global partners to promote energy conservation, emissions reduction, and construct a future of long-term sustainable development."

BSI Greater China's Sustainable Director, Xiaoman Yang, stated, "Facing international sustainability challenges, particularly in carbon management, the EU carbon border adjustment mechanism, US carbon tariffs, and green supply chain decarbonization requirements, conducting product carbon footprint verification is not only beneficial for internal sustainability promotion within organizations but also a fundamental requirement for future global supply chain competitiveness. The verification of the carbon footprint of DapuStor SSD by BSI, an internationally recognized standard authority, will help ensure its data accuracy and enhance its stakeholder trust."

About DapuStor

DapuStor (DapuStor Corporation), founded in 2016, is a leading domestic and internationally renowned enterprise SSD controller chip design, SSD, and storage solution provider. It has a full-stack capability from chip design to mass production and delivery of storage products. As a national high-tech enterprise, national intellectual property demonstration enterprise, and national specialized, refined, distinctive and innovative "small giant" enterprise, DapuStor is committed to promoting the development of China's "Storage and Computing Integration" and "Intelligent Storage" industries.

Based on independently developed DP series controller chips and firmware, DapuStor enterprise SSD and solutions, ranging from Gen3 to Gen5, have been widely used in domestic and international industries such as cloud computing, internet, telecommunications operators, and finance in data centers.

BSI Helps Businesses Achieve Carbon Neutrality

PAS 2060 is the first-ever global standard for achieving carbon neutrality. It is also the most widely accepted specification for declaring carbon neutrality worldwide. PAS 2050, on the other hand, is the world's initial standard for measuring the carbon footprint of products. BSI, as the creator of both PAS 2050 and PAS 2060, has been actively involved in the development of ISO 14067, the international standard for product carbon footprint. Through this involvement, BSI has gained extensive experience and identified best practices in the field of carbon management. These insights enable businesses to adopt a more systematic and scientific approach to carbon reduction, ultimately establishing themselves as leaders in sustainable development.

About BSI

BSI is a business improvement company that helps organizations turn best practice standards into excellent habits. Its corporate mission is to "inspire trust and build a more resilient world." For over a century, BSI has been dedicated to pursuing excellence and promoting the adoption of best practices by global organizations. With over 86,000 customers in 193 countries/regions worldwide, BSI is a truly international enterprise with rich skills and expertise covering many industries, such as automotive, aerospace, construction, environment, food, retail, healthcare, and more. Leveraging its expertise in standards and knowledge, certification services, training, and regulatory services, BSI is committed to helping customers improve business performance for sustainable growth and effective risk management, ultimately helping them build more resilient organizations.

