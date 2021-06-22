BSI Joins (ISC)² Official Training Partner Program

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (ISC)² – the world's largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – today announced that BSI has joined its Official Training Partner program, delivering cybersecurity education across the U.S., U.K., Italy and the Republic of Ireland. BSI's Consulting Services team will be responsible for delivering (ISC)2 education and professional development programs for organizations, starting with courses aligned with the Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and Certified Cloud Security Professional (CCSP) certifications.

"The Consulting Services team at BSI works with organizations to help them ensure cybersecurity best practice and improved resilience using tools including education and professional development. This partnership with (ISC)2 will enable BSI to enhance the range and reach of its cybersecurity training services, helping organizations and their cybersecurity teams to enhance and develop their skills at a time of fundamental change and growing worldwide demand for cybersecurity expertise," said Mark Brown, Global Managing Director Cybersecurity and Information Resilience, BSI.

"Demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals continues to rise as organizations evolve and become more agile, distributed and data-centric. Supporting them through trusted and expert partners like BSI is critical to our aim of growing the global cybersecurity workforce," said Henry Tolley, Head of Channel Partner Sales EMEA at (ISC)2. "Our partnership with BSI is a significant opportunity to deliver effective cybersecurity education and development into new organizations. BSI's expertise in mapping best practices to ongoing professional excellence makes it an ideal partner in our mission to inspire a safe and secure cyber world."

BSI's Consulting Services for Cybersecurity and Information Resilience supports clients to identify, mitigate and manage security risks globally. The Consulting Services team at BSI provides an expansive range of solutions to help organizations address challenges in cybersecurity, information management and privacy, security awareness and compliance.

BSI will commence courses in late June. To find out more about (ISC)2 Official Training Partners and to find training courses offered by BSI, please visit: https://www.isc2.org/Training/providers

About BSI

BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, 'inspiring trust for a more resilient world'. For over a century BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 77,500 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately become more resilient. To learn more, please visit: www.bsigroup.com

For more information on our Cybersecurity and Information Resilience services, visit www.bsigroup.com/cyber-uk, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter

About (ISC)²

(ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world. Best known for the acclaimed Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP®) certification, (ISC)² offers a portfolio of credentials that are part of a holistic, pragmatic approach to security. Our membership, more than 150,000 strong, is made up of certified cyber, information, software and infrastructure security professionals who are making a difference and helping to advance the industry. Our vision is supported by our commitment to educate and reach the general public through our charitable foundation – The Center for Cyber Safety and Education™. For more information on (ISC)², visit www.isc2.org, follow us on Twitter or connect with us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

