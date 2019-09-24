BSI launches its Privacy Assessment Services focusing on the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BSI, the business improvement company, announced today the launch of its California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and Data Privacy Services. With a little more than three months before CCPA becomes effective in January 2020, it is important to become aware of the new requirements it brings to organizations doing business in California or with California-based consumers. The new law is a response to consumers' demands for greater accountability, transparency, and control of their personal data.

Come January 2020, CCPA will be the strictest data privacy law in US history. Companies that do not meet the new requirements are subject to civil action for injunction or penalties of up to $7,500 per intentional violation or $2,500 per unintentional violation. California consumers can also file lawsuits against a company when there are alleged failures to implement and maintain reasonable security practices, even if no harm was done.

CCPA is similar to the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a privacy law which came into effect in late-May 2018 that had a global impact. To get ready for CCPA, BSI recommends that organizations assess their privacy and security programs and compare them to the CCPA requirements.

Ryan Hogan, Director of Strategic Advisory Services for BSI, said, "Organizations who are, or will be subject to CCPA have approximately three months to prepare for these new requirements. Our team has been advising clients on how to best meet or exceed CCPA's new requirements and build out a sustainable and appropriate privacy program. An expanding number of organizations are getting in front of these new requirements as a good business practice, as well as to mitigate the risk of leaking private personal information by human error or cyber-attack."

Brian Bertacini, Senior Vice President and Managing Principal for BSI, added; "It's important that organizations understand this is not just a California law. This law will impact every organization or company around the world who has consumers who live or work in the State of California, similar to the way GDPR has impacted companies and organizations around the world."

BSI is also announcing their online CCPA and Data Privacy training program, designed to help the employees of impacted organizations understand and meet the new requirements.

To help organizations better understand the impacts of CCPA, BSI will be holding an informative webinar Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 2:00 – 3:00 PM ET. Registration is available here.

