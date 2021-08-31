BSI unveils Connect SCREEN News subscription service to provide real-time insights into global supply chain threats

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BSI, the business improvement and standards company, has unveiled SCREEN News, a new service in the BSI Connect supply chain portfolio. Available as a monthly subscription service, SCREEN News offers unlimited access to supply chain intelligence articles, personalized daily email updates and special risk reports. With the ability to sort by interactive news filters, the new service will provide organizations with the on-demand insight and visibility needed to better understand global threats and proactively mitigate risks to ensure supply chain resilience.

"SCREEN News enables organizations to accelerate their understanding of risks and gain insights to empower decision-making and build a more resilient supply chain," said Jim Yarbrough, Global Intelligence Program Manager at BSI. "Whether you're dealing with issues of cargo theft, forced labor or looking to build a more sustainable and transparent supply chain, SCREEN News provides an on-the-minute first look at the trends and threats impacting global supply chains."

SCREEN News continuously monitors the four main drivers of supply chain disruption to help organizations stay up to date with emerging threats and better protect their supply chain, brand and reputation, including:

Security incidents such as theft, counterfeiting, terrorism, piracy;

Corporate social responsibility incidents such as trafficking, forced and child labor;

Business continuity risks like political and economic instability, man-made and natural disasters; and

Food incidents such as fraud and theft.

As the entry-level subscription in the comprehensive BSI Connect SCREEN product offering, SCREEN News is available immediately, starting at USD 999 per year. The high-level intelligence provided by the news component can be expanded to include additional, more targeted and granular data, including the following upgrades:

SCREEN Intelligence: includes SCREEN News as well as interactive risk mapping, country risk ratings and profiles and four modules, within a customizable interface;

SCREEN Edge: infuses SCREEN Intelligence with supplier audit functionality. This includes an unlimited number of supplier audits per year, personalized alerts and notifications, custom or pre-configured audits, automatic translation and unique dashboards and reports.

Importers, manufacturers, governments and associations use the BSI Connect SCREEN platform to quantify the global risk of supply chain incidents. The database uses proprietary supply chain risk intelligence to look at over 20 threat ratings in more than 200 countries and has collected in excess of 50 thousand recorded incidents in its ten-plus-year history. By infusing geographic risk data and analysis into the assessment process, combined with historical data, organizations can track compliance and risk throughout the supply chain to maximize visibility and focus on the most significant issues confronting them.

The BSI Connect SCREEN platform is designed to deliver an end-to-end suite of services that provide organizations with best-practice advice, training, tools and solutions that will allow them to assess, monitor and efficiently manage supply chain risks. In addition, SCREEN connects users with an extensive network of BSI subject matter experts who regularly contribute insights to the platform.

To learn more about BSI Connect SCREEN News, and to sign-up for a free 30-day trial, click here.

About BSI

BSI is the business improvement and standards company that enables organizations to turn standards of best practice into habits of excellence, 'inspiring trust for a more resilient world'. For over a century BSI has driven best practice in organizations around the world. Working with over 77,500 clients across 195 countries, it is a truly global business with skills and experience across all sectors including automotive, aerospace, built environment, food and retail and healthcare. Through its expertise in Standards and Knowledge, Assurance Services, Regulatory Services and Consulting Services, BSI helps clients to improve their performance, grow sustainably, manage risk and ultimately become more resilient.

To learn more, please visit: www.bsigroup.com

About BSI Supply Chain Services and Solutions

BSI Supply Chain Services and Solutions is the leading global provider of supply chain intelligence, auditing services, audit compliance, and risk management software solutions and advisory services. Our mission is to help corporations, governments, and associations identify, manage and mitigate global supply chain risks and maintain world-class governance risk and compliance programs. Our holistic supply chain risk management suite is designed to predict and visualize risk and develop robust risk mitigation and compliance management programs to protect your supply chain, brand, and reputation. Our intelligence-infused supply chain solutions and global network empower our clients to understand global supply chain risk with unequaled precision.

To learn more, please visit www.bsigroup.com/supplychain.

Media Inquiries:

Chad Quinn

[email protected]

SOURCE BSI

