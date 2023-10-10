BSL Nutrition Rebrands as Body Systems

News provided by

Body Systems

10 Oct, 2023, 08:42 ET

Arizona-Based Health Coaching Business Returns to Its Roots

PHOENIX, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona-based health coaching business BSL Nutrition announces a strategic rebranding that brings the growing company back to its roots. Starting today, BSL Nutrition will be known as Body Systems, a familiar name original to the business when it started 15 years ago.

Continue Reading
Ben Brown, owner and head coach of Body Systems
Ben Brown, owner and head coach of Body Systems

"It's finally time to return to our roots as Body Systems with a new look, a little more attitude, and our always unrelenting and unapologetic approach to helping change the belief system around what it means to be healthy," says Ben Brown, owner and head coach of Body Systems. "While we are about creating change, we are also true to our roots and value commitment. The core of our business remains the same. We believe that your health determines your freedom."

Brown founded Body Systems in 2009 to overcome his own health issues. The business was originally known as Body Systems Health & Performance. Through years of learning, coaching, and personal and professional growth, Brown and his team transitioned from Body Systems Healing & Performance to BSL Nutrition through their commitment to combining the science of nutrition and supplementation with the art and psychology of physique and lifestyle change.

Fast forward to today, Body Systems is an online nutrition and fitness consulting business specializing in designing individualized nutrition, lifestyle, and strength training programs for highly driven men and women worldwide. The company helps more than 1,100 clients in 26 different countries and has a growing team of four expert coaches.

"As I reflect on the past 15 years, I can't help but feel such remarkable gratitude for the life lessons and experiences that have transformed our business and the thousands of lives along the way," says Brown. "I feel humbled that I couldn't help as many as we would have liked, yet inspired that we have the time, knowledge, resources, passion, expertise, and wisdom to keep growing and positively impacting hundreds of thousands more."

For more information on Body Systems, its talented team, and coaching services, visit www.bodysystems.com. Body Systems will be giving away a coaching program this fall to honor the rebrand. Follow along on social media at @bodysystemscoaching for more details.

Media Contact:
Robyn Patterson
480-269-0140
[email protected] 

SOURCE Body Systems

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.