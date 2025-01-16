BSM Partners Announces Bob Riebe as Chief Operating and Sales Officer

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSM Partners, the largest full-service pet care research, consulting, and strategy-to-shelf product innovation firm, is excited to announce that Bob Riebe has been appointed Chief Operating and Sales Officer. In this role, Riebe will oversee and scale the firm's growth and global business operations.

Riebe gained extensive commercial experience over a 30-year career with Colgate-Palmolive in a broad variety of sales, marketing, and supply chain roles. This included global business planning across the Hill's Pet Nutrition business. He is an accomplished leader within the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry across all trade classes, multiple product categories, and diverse geographic divisions. Riebe was previously the Worldwide Director of Global Business Planning at Colgate-Palmolive, responsible for sales and operations planning, commercial analytics, and integrated business planning. Most recently, he was an independent consultant within the CPG and beverage sectors. Riebe also serves as a mentor at the Plug and Play Tech Center for their Animal Health and AgTech verticals.

"Bob is an accomplished business strategist and manager, and a perfect fit for the firm as we continue to expand our global footprint," said Nate Thomas, Co-Founder and Partner of BSM Partners.

"We have long been impressed with Bob's success guiding dynamic, fast-growing businesses and are excited to have him join our team," said Seth Kaufman, Co-Founder and Partner of BSM Partners.

Riebe added, "Given their deep expertise, BSM is widely regarded as the first call for leaders in pet care and consumer packaged goods. The firm provides their clients with world-class advisory services."

About BSM Partners

BSM Partners is the largest full-service pet care research, consulting, and strategy-to-shelf product innovation firm. BSM Partners' research professionals collaborate with hundreds of clients ranging from the largest companies to the smallest upstart companies to formulate, review and advise on the development of thousands of new products annually. To learn more, go to www.bsmpartners.net.

