BSM Partners' Podcast Just Got Bigger, Better, Bolder

Dig into the pet sector's hardest-hitting topics with Barking Mad, available on all leading podcast platforms

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSM Partners, the largest full-service pet care research, consulting, and strategy-to-shelf product innovation firm, has debuted a comprehensive rebranding of its pet industry-focused podcast as part of its efforts to bring the experts of the pet industry directly to those who need them most.

Barking Mad, A Podcast By BSM Partners

Formerly known as The Pet Industry Podcast, the new platform — Barking Mad, the latest offering by BSM Media — will bring our rapidly growing audience of pet owners, industry decision-makers, veterinarians, and innovators closer than ever to the truth about pet care. Barking Mad will have a presence on all major podcast platforms, where we will forge vital connections across the pet care industry through investigative, evidence-based content that begs the important questions, then answers them.

"Our new-and-improved podcast was designed to bring BSM Partners' passion and expertise to the forefront of pet care media in ways that are ultimately engaging, educational, and entertaining," said Jordan Tyler, Director of Media and Editor-In-Chief at BSM Partners.

Barking Mad will deliver expert insights into the science behind pet nutrition, share inspiring stories and advice from successful entrepreneurs, and keep you in the know about industry trends and developments. But we won't stop there — Barking Mad will also conduct polls of its readership to help inform which hot topics and pressing questions we explore in new episodes, ensuring listeners access to the timeliest thought leadership the pet industry has to offer.

"We look forward to the launch of this podcast as the first of many offerings under our newest platform, BSM Media, your trusted partner for captivating content, disruptive conversation, and consumer connection," said Nate Thomas, Founder and Partner at BSM Partners.

Barking Mad will be co-hosted by Jordan Tyler and Dr. Stephanie Clark, PhD, CVT, PAS, CFS, Dpl. ACAS, VTS (Nutrition), Board Certified Companion Animal Nutritionist and Assistant Director of Special Services at BSM Partners. Episodes will be released every other Wednesday, with our first official episode airing August 21.

Join our diverse audience of pet parents, veterinarians, and pet care professionals as we delve into the fascinating science behind pet food, unveil the success strategies of leading entrepreneurs, and deliver essential insights so you can make business decisions with confidence.

Be sure to subscribe by searching "Barking Mad" in your favorite podcast platform. Listeners who are already subscribed to The Pet Industry Podcast will be automatically subscribed to the new title.

BSM Partners is the largest full-service pet care research, consulting, and strategy-to-shelf product innovation firm. BSM Partners' research professionals collaborate with hundreds of clients ranging from the largest companies to the smallest upstart companies to formulate, review and advise on the development of thousands of new products annually. To learn more, go to www.bsmpartners.net.

