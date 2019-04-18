BSN® Introduces Latest Collaboration with Cold Stone Creamery®: Protein Crisp in Popular Signature Creations™ Flavors

"Some may consider the pairing of a fitness nutrition brand and a super-premium ice cream a surprise," said Kris Gerulski, marketing director for BSN North America. "BSN takes pride in this kind of unexpected, innovative approach and earning the spotlight for our extraordinary commitment to taste."

Gerulski added, "Research shows that 78% of protein consumers consider taste to be very important in their purchase decision, and our collaboration with Cold Stone® shows what can happen when two brands committed to exceptional flavor come together."

BSN and Cold Stone Creamery first collaborated to produce the brand's SYNTHA-6® protein powder in three Cold Stone-inspired flavors last summer. The newest products are additions to the popular line of BSN Protein Crisp bars, which have a unique light, crispy texture. The Cold Stone flavors Mint Mint Chocolate Chocolate Chip and Birthday Cake Remix are each packed with 20 grams of ultra-premium protein with four grams of sugar.

BSN flavor technologists worked carefully to create products to closely match the flavors of Cold Stone Creamery's top-selling ice cream Creations, while delivering the right macro nutrients. All BSN products need to pass a blind label sensory test: before coming to market, the Cold Stone flavors passed additional review and secured approval from Cold Stone Creamery's corporate office.

"These bars taste like you're cheating – but you're not," said Gerulski. "They're a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth and stick to your nutrition and fitness plan."

BSN Protein Crisp Cold Stone Creamery flavors are available at sports nutrition and online retailers, like Amazon.com, Bodybuilding.com, GNC® and Vitamin Shoppe®. Visit www.gobsn.com for retailer information.

About BSN

Bio-Engineered Supplements and Nutrition, Inc. (BSN) was founded in 2001 and since then has become a global leader in the sports nutrition marketplace through relentless dedication to creating dynamic, cutting-edge, and result-producing products. BSN products and the brand itself have won more than 35 sports nutrition awards over the course of the last six years, more than any other company in the industry. BSN products are formulated and manufactured under stringent requirements that help ensure quality and potency.

About Cold Stone Creamery

Cold Stone Creamery delivers The Ultimate Ice Cream Experience® through a community of franchisees who are passionate about ice cream. The secret recipe for smooth and creamy ice cream is handcrafted fresh daily in each store, and then customized by combining a variety of mix-ins on a frozen granite stone. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cold Stone Creamery is owned by Kahala Brands™, one of the fastest growing franchising companies in the world, with a portfolio of 29 fast-casual/quick-service restaurant brands. The Cold Stone Creamery brand operates nearly 1,500 locations worldwide. For more information about Cold Stone Creamery, visit ColdStoneCreamery.com. For more information about Kahala Brands, visit www.KahalaBrands.com.

