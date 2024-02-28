BSN SPORTS ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP WITH ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE

BSN SPORTS

28 Feb, 2024, 10:30 ET

Arena Football League teams will be outfitted in BSN SPORTS' Victory Uniform line throughout highly anticipated 2024 season

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment, and a division of Varsity Brands, today announced a partnership with the Arena Football League (AFL) as its exclusive supplier of all athletic apparel, including custom football uniforms and footwear, and equipment needs.

All 16 AFL teams will wear BSN SPORTS' newly designed Victory Red Zone Elite uniforms for both home and away games when the league makes its return to arenas across the country this April. The Victory Red Zone Elite jersey, which is sublimated with stitched twill, is one of several new football styles BSN SPORTS launched last month under its private label Victory Line Uniforms. Additionally, select AFL athletes will wear special edition Victory Line Uniforms during the AFL All-Star game, which will take place on July 20th.

"The AFL is back, and its talented athletes need to be equipped with high-quality products designed for peak performance so they can focus on what's most important – the game," said Terry Babilla, President of BSN SPORTS. "Our Victory uniforms feature the customization and style needed to celebrate the league's highly anticipated resurgence and its world-class athletes bringing their talents to the arena."

"The 2024 AFL season will be unforgettable, and it is important our teams have the highest-quality apparel on the market," said AFL Head Commissioner Lee A. Hutton, III. "BSN SPORTS' Victory Red Zone Elite uniforms have top-notch functionality for our athletes, allowing them to make the big-time plays football fans throughout the nation can come to expect from this new era of arena football."

In 2018, BSN SPORTS launched its Victory Line – an extensive selection of custom-made, private label products, which includes uniforms, performance apparel, travel gear and spirit wear, team accessories and hard goods. The line now features apparel for 20 sport categories and brings to market expertly crafted uniforms composed of performance-driven materials at competitive team pricing. More importantly, Victory Line custom uniforms are shipped quickly and reliably – on average, cutting industry shipping times in half.

The AFL is gearing up to kick off their 2024 season on April 27th 2024 with a game between the Orlando Predators and the Albany Firebirds. To stay up to date with new updates and announcements, please visit www.arenafootballusa.com and follow @OfficialAFL on Instagram and @OfficialAFL on Twitter.  

About BSN SPORTS
Farmers Branch-based BSN SPORTS is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 150,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game-changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.BSNSPORTS.com.

Contact: Lisa Bartek, [email protected]

