Bsquare Appoints Ryan Vardeman to Board of Directors

"We are pleased to welcome Ryan Vardeman to the board," said Andrew Harries, Bsquare executive chairman. "Ryan brings extensive corporate strategy, operating, and financial experience. The board and I believe that Ryan's experience and insight will help us advance the evolution of DataV and balance our overall business priorities. Given that Palogic is one of our largest shareholders, we look forward to Ryan's contributions to Bsquare."

Mr. Vardeman's investment experience includes analyzing all parts of the capital structure, including a focus on small-cap equities, and investing in a broad range of industries with an emphasis on technology and software companies. Mr. Vardeman earned a BS in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from Texas Tech University and an MBA from the Owen Graduate School of Management, Vanderbilt University.

"Having carried out extensive research on Bsquare, I believe that DataV is uniquely well positioned to become a significant offering in the enterprise and industrial IoT market," stated Mr. Vardeman. "I look forward to working with my fellow directors to enhance shareholder value."

About Bsquare

For more than two decades, Bsquare has helped its customers extract business value from a broad array of physical assets by making them intelligent, connecting them, and using the data they generate to optimize business processes. Bsquare DataV software solutions can be deployed by a wide variety of enterprises to create business-focused Internet of Things (IoT) systems that more effectively monitor device data, automate processes, predict events and produce better business outcomes. Bsquare goes a step further by coupling its purpose-built DataV software with comprehensive analytic and engineering services that can help organizations of all types make IoT and digital business a reality. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

BSQUARE, the BSQUARE Logo and DataV are trademarks of BSQUARE Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsquare-appoints-ryan-vardeman-to-board-of-directors-300672032.html

SOURCE Bsquare

Related Links

http://www.bsquare.com

