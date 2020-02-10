Bsquare Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 after the close of regular market trading on Monday, February 24, 2019. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

To access the call dial 1-888-394-8218 or 1-856-344-9221 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call." A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 5742195. A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare

Bsquare builds technology that is powering the next generation of intelligent devices and the systems in which they operate. We believe the promise of IoT will be realized through the development of intelligent devices and intelligent systems that are cloud enabled, contribute data, facilitate distributed control & decision making, and operate securely at scale. Bsquare's suite of services and software components allow our customers to create new revenue streams and operating models while providing new opportunities for lowering costs and improving operations. We serve a global customer base from offices in Bellevue, Washington, and the United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.bsquare.com.

Contact





Bsquare Investor Chris Wheaton, CFO Leslie Phillips Bsquare Corporation The Blueshirt Group +1 425.519.5900 + 1 415.217.5869 investorrelations@bsquare.com leslie@blueshirtgroup.com

