Bsquare Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

SEATTLE, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter, ending June 30, 2023, after the close of regular market trading on August 10, 2023. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

To participate in the call dial 1-844-825-9789 or 1-412-317-5180 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call."

A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare Corporation
Bsquare helps companies build connected products that participate intelligently in their own security, deployment, operation, and management, allowing our customers to realize the full potential of a connected world.  We have extensive experience designing with Windows, Linux, Android, and other embedded operating systems and now operate IoT networks ranging in size from 50,000 to more than 1 million devices for our customers. Our technology is powering devices that help people be productive, enhance quality of life, and preserve the resources of our planet. Bsquare serves a global customer base from offices in Seattle, WA, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

Bsquare         
Cheryl Wynne, CFO     
Bsquare Corporation   
[email protected]

BSQUARE, the BSQUARE Logo is a trademark of BSQUARE Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.

