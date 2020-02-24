Bsquare Fourth Quarter 2019 Results Demonstrate Continued Progress

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.

"The pace of our work to stabilize and improve Bsquare accelerated in the fourth quarter and our financial results are a reflection of that effort. Opportunities we identified in the Partner Solutions segment in Q4 drove sequential revenue growth and the value we continue to deliver to customers in the Edge to Cloud segment lifted our margins above our guidance," said Bsquare President and CEO Ralph C. Derrickson.

"Our improving instrumentation of the business also helped us identify additional expense reductions, including closing the Taiwan operations and further reducing our personnel spending in the US. We now have a leadership team comprised of entrepreneurs and a clear plan based on a sustainable business model. With a relentless focus on operating discipline, we will build a growing, predictable enterprise in 2020," added Mr. Derrickson.

2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $15.4 million , up by $0.8 million from $14.6 million in the third quarter of 2019, primarily from higher sales of Microsoft operating systems in the Partner Solutions segment.

, up by from in the third quarter of 2019, primarily from higher sales of Microsoft operating systems in the Partner Solutions segment. Blended gross margin was higher than expected, bolstered by continued strength in the Edge to Cloud segment.

GAAP net loss for the current quarter was $1.4 million , or $(0.10) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.1 million , or $(0.09) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019.

, or per diluted share, compared to net loss of , or per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDAS (1) was negative $0.3 million , compared to negative $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

was negative , compared to negative in the third quarter of 2019. Net loss excluding restructuring costs was $0.6 million compared to $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2019

compared to in the third quarter of 2019 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments on December 31, 2019 totaled $10.6 million , a decrease of approximately $1.0 million from September 30, 2019 ,

totaled , a decrease of approximately from , For the third consecutive sequential quarter, Bsquare's operating expenses, excluding restructuring costs, were at the lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2016.

The Partner Solutions business segment, formerly reported as Third-Party Software, generates revenue from the re-sale of partners' software, predominantly Microsoft OS software, and the services to support them. The Edge to Cloud business segment, formerly and separately reported as Professional Engineering Service and Proprietary Software, generates revenue from consulting and operating services and licensed software.

The following table provides details regarding our earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2019 (unaudited, in thousands except percentages and per share amounts):



Three Months Ended



December 31,

2019



December 31,

2018



Q4-Q4

Change

(2)



September 30,

2019



Q4-Q3

Change

(2)

Revenue:





































Partner Solutions $ 13,287



$ 13,862



$ (575)



$ 12,556



$ 731

Edge to Cloud

2,079





2,977





(898)





2,085





(6)

Total revenue $ 15,366



$ 16,839



$ (1,473)



$ 14,641



$ 725

Total gross profit $ 2,650



$ 3,690





(1,040)



$ 2,632



$ 18

Gross margins:





































Partner Solutions

14 %



17 %



(3) %



14 %



(—) % Edge to Cloud

35 %



47 %



(12) %



40 %



(5) % Total gross margin

17 %



22 %



(5) %



18 %



(1) % Total operating expenses $ 4,027



$ 9,293



$ (5,266)



$ 3,761



$ 266

Total operating expenses excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment (3) $ 3,313



$ 5,555



$ (2,242)



$ 3,508



$ (195)

Net loss $ (1,360)



$ (5,533)



$ 4,173



$ (1,107)



$ (253)

Diluted net loss per share $ (0.10)



$ (0.43)



$ 0.33



$ (0.09)



$ (0.01)

Net loss excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment (3) $ (646)



$ (1,795)



$ 1,149



$ (854)



$ 208

Diluted net loss per share excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment (3) $ (0.05)



$ (0.14)



$ 0.09



$ (0.07)



$ 0.02

Adjusted EBITDAS (1) $ (314)



$ (1,634)



$ 1,320



$ (472)



$ 158

Cash, restricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 10,561



$ 16,940



$ (6,379)



$ 11,610



$ (1,049)







Notes:

(1) Adjusted EBITDAS = Income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, stock compensation expense, restructuring costs, and goodwill impairment. Adjusted EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure (reconciliation provided after financial statement tables). (2) For gross margin, amount represents percentage point change. (3) Total operating expenses excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment, net loss excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment, and diluted net loss per share excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment are non-GAAP financial measures (reconciliation provided after financial statement tables.

Transfer to NASDAQ Capital Market

Effective February 25, 2020, Bsquare will transfer its listing from the NASDAQ Global Market to the NASDAQ Capital Market. The Company elected to shift to the NASDAQ Capital Market as a reflection of its current and expected shareholders' equity status. The BSQR stock ticker symbol remains the same and the Company's reporting and compliance requirements will not change.

First Quarter 2020 Outlook

The company expects revenue for the first quarter of 2020 to be in range of $13.0 million to $14.0 million; and blended gross margin in the 11.5% to 13.5% range.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, February 24, 2020, at 5 p.m. Eastern Time (2 p.m. Pacific Time). To access the call dial 1-888-394-8218 or 1-856-344-9221 for international callers, and reference "BSQUARE Corporation Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call." A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 5742195. A live and replay Webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare Corporation

Bsquare builds technology that is powering the next generation of intelligent systems. We help companies realize the promise of IoT through the development of devices and systems that are cloud-enabled, share data seamlessly, facilitate distributed learning and control, and operate securely at scale. We believe that IoT-enabled systems can not only deliver value to our customers, but also can help people make better use of the resources of our planet and work more effectively to improve quality of life. Bsquare's suite of services and software components create for our customers new revenue streams and operating models while providing opportunities for lowering costs and improving operations. We serve a global customer base from offices in Bellevue, Washington, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "believe," "plan," "strategy," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results in future periods, such as anticipated revenue, gross margins, profitability, cash and investments, and regarding strategies for customer retention, growth, new product and service developments, and market position. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances about future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about the future of our business and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: our ability to execute our development initiatives and sales and marketing strategies; the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term customers and retaining existing ones; whether we are able to maintain our favorable relationship with Microsoft as a systems integrator and distributor; our success in leveraging strategic partnering initiatives with companies such as Microsoft, AWS and Intel; and such other risk factors as discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

BSQUARE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)





December 31,





2019



2018





(Unaudited)









ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,712



$ 10,005

Restricted cash



600





263

Short-term investments



2,249





6,409

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $31 at December 31, 2019 and $40 at December 31, 2018



9,216





11,581

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



244





685

Contract assets



494





1,053

Total current assets



20,515





29,996

Restricted cash, long term



—





263

Equipment, furniture and leasehold improvements, net



252





911

Deferred tax assets



7





7

Intangible assets, net



169





267

Right-of-use lease assets, net



1,828





—

Other non-current assets including contract assets



284





550

Total assets

$ 23,055



$ 31,994

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Third-party software fees payable

$ 7,224



$ 7,620

Accounts payable



408





565

Accrued compensation



1,001





1,629

Other accrued expenses



306





653

Deferred rent, current portion



—





347

Deferred revenue, current portion



1,559





1,652

Operating leases



702





—

Total current liabilities



11,200





12,466

Deferred rent



—





150

Deferred revenue



903





1,037

Operating leases, long-term



1,256





—

Commitments and contingencies















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, no par: 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

Common stock, no par: 37,500,000 shares authorized; 13,042,293 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 12,777,573 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018



138,877





138,280

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(987)





(926)

Accumulated deficit



(128,194)





(119,013)

Total shareholders' equity



9,696





18,341

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 23,055



$ 31,994



BSQUARE CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2019



2018



2019



2018



(Unaudited)











(Unaudited)









Revenue:





























Partner Solutions $ 13,287



$ 13,862



$ 50,628



$ 61,159

Edge to Cloud

2,079





2,977





8,655





12,255

Total revenue

15,366





16,839





59,283





73,414

Cost of revenue:





























Partner Solutions

11,364





11,571





43,198





51,408

Edge to Cloud

1,352





1,578





5,989





6,496

Total cost of revenue

12,716





13,149





49,187





57,904

Gross profit

2,650





3,690





10,096





15,510

Operating expenses:





























Selling, general and administrative

2,838





3,526





11,316





17,074

Research and development

475





2,029





5,751





8,629

Restructuring costs

714





—





2,343





—

Goodwill impairment

—





3,738





—





3,738

Total operating expenses

4,027





9,293





19,410





29,441

Loss from operations

(1,377)





(5,603)





(9,314)





(13,931)

Other income, net

33





51





149





207

Loss before income taxes

(1,344)





(5,552)





(9,165)





(13,724)

Income tax (expense) benefit

(16)





19





(16)





(13)

Net loss $ (1,360)



$ (5,533)



$ (9,181)



$ (13,737)

Basic net loss per share $ (0.10)



$ (0.43)



$ (0.71)



$ (1.08)

Diluted net loss per share $ (0.10)



$ (0.43)



$ (0.71)



$ (1.08)

Net loss excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment (3) $ (646)



$ (1,795)



$ (6,838)



$ (9,999)

Diluted net loss per share excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment (3) $ (0.05)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.53)



$ (0.79)

Shares used in per share calculations:





























Basic

12,997





12,755





12,896





12,712

Diluted

12,997





12,755





12,896





12,712



BSQUARE CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDAS



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Loss from operations as reported $ (1,377)



$ (5,603)



$ (9,314)



$ (13,931)

Depreciation and amortization

201





173





897





639

Share-based compensation

148





58





519





678

Restructuring costs

714





—





2,343





—

Goodwill impairment

—





3,738





—





3,738

Adjusted EBITDAS (1) $ (314)



$ (1,634)



$ (5,555)



$ (8,876)







(1) Adjusted EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure that BSQUARE defines as income (loss) from operations before depreciation expense on fixed assets and amortization expense (including impairment) on intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, and goodwill impairment. Adjusted EBITDAS should not be construed as a substitute for net income (loss) or net cash provided (used) by operating activities (all as determined in accordance with GAAP) for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance, financial position and cash flows, and Adjusted EBITDAS has limitations, including that it does not reflect our entire cost structure to operate our business (such as the cost of replacing assets being depreciated or amortized, capital expenditures, and stock-based compensation expenses which we expect to continue being meaningful, and income tax expense (benefit)) and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, BSQUARE regards Adjusted EBITDAS as a complement to net income and other GAAP financial performance measures. BSQUARE uses Adjusted EBITDAS to evaluate BSQUARE's financial performance and the effectiveness of its business strategies on a consistent basis across reporting periods, and BSQUARE believes the measure is often used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate comparable companies.

Total operating expenses excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Total operating expenses $ 4,027



$ 9,293



$ 19,410



$ 29,441

Restructuring costs

714





—





2,343





—

Goodwill impairment

—





3,738





—





3,738

Total operating expenses excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment (1) $ 3,313



$ 5,555



$ 17,067



$ 25,703







(1) Total operating expenses excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment is a non-GAAP financial measure that BSQUARE defines as total operating expenses, plus an add-back for restructuring costs and goodwill impairment. This measure should not be construed as a substitute for total operating loss for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance, and it has limitations, including that it does not reflect our entire cost structure to operate our business. However, BSQUARE regards this measure as a complement to GAAP operating expenses because it excludes costs that may not be indicative of operating performance. BSQUARE uses this measure to evaluate BSQUARE's financial performance and the effectiveness of its business strategies on a consistent basis across reporting periods, and BSQUARE believes the measure is often used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate comparable companies.

Net loss excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Net loss $ (1,360)



$ (5,533)



$ (9,181)



$ (13,737)

Restructuring costs

714





—





2,343





—

Goodwill impairment

—





3,738





—





3,738

Net loss excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment (1) $ (646)



$ (1,795)



$ (6,838)



$ (9,999)







(1) Net loss excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment is a non-GAAP financial measure that BSQUARE defines as net loss, plus an add-back for restructuring costs and goodwill impairment. This measure should not be construed as a substitute for total operating loss for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance, and it has limitations, including that it does not reflect our entire cost structure to operate our business. However, BSQUARE regards this measure as a complement to GAAP net loss because it excludes costs that may not be indicative of operating performance. BSQUARE uses this measure to evaluate BSQUARE's financial performance and the effectiveness of its business strategies on a consistent basis across reporting periods, and BSQUARE believes the measure is often used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate comparable companies.

Net loss per diluted share excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Diluted net loss per share $ (0.10)



$ (0.43)



$ (0.71)



$ (1.08)

Restructuring costs

0.05





—





0.18





—

Goodwill impairment

—





0.29





—





0.29

Diluted net loss per share excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment (1) $ (0.05)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.53)



$ (0.79)







(1) Diluted net loss per share excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment is a non-GAAP financial measure that BSQUARE defines as net loss per diluted share, plus an add-back for the per diluted share amount of restructuring costs and goodwill impairment. Other than being expressed on a per diluted share basis, this measure is the same as net loss excluding restructuring costs and goodwill impairment, and it has the same limitations, and it is used and disclosed by BSQUARE for the same reasons.

