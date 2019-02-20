Bsquare Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

"During the fourth quarter we increased our emphasis on IoT services and recalibrated our investment in DataV software, increased investment in our software distribution business and continued to develop our key partnerships with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS), with whom we signed a three-year collaboration agreement," said Kevin Walsh, acting CEO. "Last week we announced the appointment of Ralph Derrickson as president and CEO and to the company's board of directors, effective March 11th. Ralph brings broad strategic and technical experience to Bsquare and we are confident in his ability to accelerate our plans to establish a fiscally responsible long-term strategy for growth and value creation."

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Summary

Revenue for the quarter was $16.8 million , down 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and up 1% sequentially compared to the third quarter of 2018.

, down 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 and up 1% sequentially compared to the third quarter of 2018. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter included a one-time non-cash charge to write-off $3.7 million in goodwill associated with a 2011 acquisition which was deemed impaired at December 31,2018

in goodwill associated with a 2011 acquisition which was deemed impaired at Including the goodwill impairment charge of $3.7 million , net loss for the current quarter was $5.5 million , or $(0.43) per diluted share, compared to net loss of $4.2 million , or $(0.33) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017 and net loss of $2.1 million , or $(0.16) per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018.

, net loss for the current quarter was , or per diluted share, compared to net loss of , or per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017 and net loss of , or per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2018. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge of $3.7 million , net loss for the current quarter was $1.8 million , or $(0.14) per diluted share, as adjusted. (1)

, net loss for the current quarter was , or per diluted share, as adjusted. Adjusted EBITDAS (2) for the quarter was negative $1.6 million , an improvement of $2.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2017 and was approximately level compared to the third quarter of 2018.

for the quarter was negative , an improvement of from the fourth quarter of 2017 and was approximately level compared to the third quarter of 2018. Cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and restricted cash totaled $16.9 million at December 31, 2018 (including restricted cash of $0.5 million ), which decreased approximately $7.8 million from December 31, 2017 and $0.3 million from September 30, 2018 .

Details as follows (unaudited, in thousands except percentages and per share amounts):



Three Months Ended



December 31,

2018



December 31,

2017



Q4-Q4

Change (2)



September 30,

2018



Q4-Q3

Change (2)

Revenue:





































Third-party software $ 13,862



$ 17,213



$ (3,351)



$ 14,241



$ (379)

Proprietary software

1,082





311





771





796





286

Professional engineering service

1,895





1,945





(50)





1,657





238

Total revenue $ 16,839



$ 19,469



$ (2,630)



$ 16,694



$ 145

Total gross profit $ 3,690



$ 3,616





74



$ 3,359



$ 331

Gross margins (3):





































Third-party software

17 %



17 %



(—) %



16 %



1 % Proprietary software

87 %



81 %



6 %



86 %



1 % Professional engineering service

24 %



26 %



(2) %



26 %



(2) % Total gross margin

22 %



19 %



3 %



20 %



2 % Total operating expenses $ 9,293



$ 7,913



$ 1,380



$ 5,491



$ 3,802

Net loss $ (5,533)



$ (4,232)



$ (1,301)



$ (2,087)



$ (3,446)

Per diluted share $ (0.43)



$ (0.33)



$ (0.10)



$ (0.16)



$ (0.27)

Net loss excluding goodwill impairment (1) $ (1,795)



$ (4,232)



$ 2,437



$ (2,087)



$ 292

Per diluted share excluding goodwill impairment (1) $ (0.14)



$ (0.33)



$ 0.19



$ (0.16)



$ 0.02

Adjusted EBITDAS (2) $ (1,634)



$ (3,739)



$ 2,168



$ (1,666)



$ 32

Cash, restricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 16,940



$ 24,754



$ (7,814)



$ 17,271



$ (331)







Notes:

(1) Net loss excluding goodwill impairment and per diluted share excluding goodwill impairment are non-GAAP measurements. (2) Adjusted EBITDAS = Operating loss before depreciation, amortization, stock compensation expense and goodwill impairment. Adjusted EBITDAS is a non-GAAP measurement (reconciliation provided after financial statement tables). (3) For gross margin, amount represents percentage point change.

Financial Commentary on Fourth Quarter 2018 Results (Compared to Fourth Quarter 2017)

Third-party software revenue decreased for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the prior year period, primarily due to lower sales of Microsoft Windows Embedded operating systems to Honeywell.

Proprietary software revenue increased compared to the prior year period primarily as a result of recognition of Itron DataV revenue, which began in the first quarter of 2018. Proprietary software gross margin increased vs. the prior year quarter due to improved margins on DataV licenses.

Professional engineering service revenue decreased slightly, primarily from decreased legacy services revenue, partially offset by increased revenue from DataV services. Professional engineering service gross margin decreased versus the prior year quarter primarily due to several projects being completed in 2017.

Operating expenses, excluding the goodwill impairment charge of $3.7 million , decreased when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due to lower salary, benefit, and marketing costs in selling, general and administrative expense areas from 2018 spending reductions.

, decreased when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due to lower salary, benefit, and marketing costs in selling, general and administrative expense areas from 2018 spending reductions. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge of $3.7 million , net loss for the current quarter decreased by $2.4 million , or $0.19 per diluted share, as adjusted, vs. the fourth quarter of 2017.

Full Year 2018 Financial Summary

Revenue was $73.4 million , down 9% compared to 2017.

, down 9% compared to 2017. Including the goodwill impairment charge of $3.7 million , net loss was $13.7 million , or $(1.08) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $9.1 million , or $(0.72) per diluted share, in 2017.

, net loss was , or per diluted share, compared to a net loss of , or per diluted share, in 2017. Excluding the goodwill impairment charge of $3.7 million , net loss for the year was $(10.0) million , or $(0.79) per diluted share, as adjusted.

, net loss for the year was , or per diluted share, as adjusted. Adjusted EBITDAS(1) was negative $8.9 million , compared to negative $7.6 million in the prior year.

Details as follows (unaudited, in thousands except percentages and per share amounts):



Year Ended



December 31,

2018



December 31,

2017



Change (2)

Revenue:





















Third-party software $ 61,159



$ 65,755



$ (4,596)

Proprietary software

3,954





4,646





(692)

Professional engineering service

8,301





10,410





(2,109)

Total revenue $ 73,414



$ 80,811



$ (7,397)

Total gross profit $ 15,510



$ 18,122





(2,612)

Gross margins (3):





















Third-party software

16 %



16 %



(—) % Proprietary software

90 %



96 %



(6) % Professional engineering service

26 %



29 %



(3) % Total gross margin

21 %



22 %



(1) % Total operating expenses $ 29,441



$ 27,543



$ 1,898

Net loss $ (13,737)



$ (9,058)



$ (4,679)

Per diluted share $ (1.08)



$ (0.72)



$ (0.36)

Net loss excluding goodwill impairment (1) $ (9,999)





(9,058)





(941)

Per diluted share excluding goodwill impairment (1) $ (0.79)



$ (0.72)



$ (0.07)

Adjusted EBITDAS (2) $ (8,876)



$ (7,030)



$ (1,300)







Notes:

(1) Net loss excluding goodwill impairment and per diluted share excluding goodwill impairment are non-GAAP measurements. (2) Adjusted EBITDAS = Operating loss before depreciation, amortization, stock compensation expense, and goodwill impairment. Adjusted EBITDAS is a non-GAAP measurement (reconciliation provided after financial statement tables). (3) For gross margin, amount represents percentage point change.

Additional DataV Metrics (Including Non-GAAP Measures) (unaudited)

Bookings, backlog and unbilled deferred revenue are non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures have been included because management believes they provide meaningful information related to our DataV product sales, since revenue from such sales may be recognized in different periods than those in which orders have been received or cash has been collected.

During the fourth quarter of 2018, we recorded $1.4 million in DataV bookings (a non-GAAP measure defined as the contract value of new agreements signed with customers).

in DataV bookings (a non-GAAP measure defined as the contract value of new agreements signed with customers). DataV backlog (a non-GAAP measure defined as total DataV bookings less DataV revenue recognized to date and adjustments such as de-bookings) was $6.5 million at both December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 .

at both and . Total deferred revenue at December 30, 2018 was $2.7 million , compared to $3.3 million at December 31, 2017 . The year end 2018 balance included DataV deferred revenue of $2.3 million . The DataV deferred revenue balances do not represent the total contract value of our DataV agreements.

was , compared to at . The year end 2018 balance included DataV deferred revenue of . The DataV deferred revenue balances do not represent the total contract value of our DataV agreements. DataV unbilled deferred revenue (a non-GAAP measure defined as future contract billings that have not been invoiced and, accordingly, are not included in deferred revenue) was approximately $4.2 million at December 31, 2018 and approximately $3.7 million at December 31, 2017 .

First Quarter 2019 Outlook

Management currently has the following expectations for the first quarter of 2019:

Revenue in the range of $15 million to $17 million ;

to ; Blended gross margin in the 15% to 17% range, due to lower sequential contribution from proprietary software revenue, and;

A moderate increase from Q4 2018 cash utilization, adjusted for approximately $1.3 million of final Honeywell collections resulting from the 2018 loss of EMEA sales.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, February 25, 2019, at 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (2 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.) To access the call dial 1-800-263-0877 or 1-646-828-8143 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call." A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 7785310. A live and replay Webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare Corporation

For more than two decades, Bsquare has helped its customers extract business value from a broad array of physical assets by making these assets intelligent, connecting them, and using the data they generate to optimize business processes. Bsquare DataV software solutions can be deployed by a wide variety of enterprises to create business-focused Industrial Internet of Things systems that more effectively monitor device data, automate processes, predict events and produce better business outcomes. Bsquare goes a step further by coupling its purpose-built DataV software with comprehensive analytic and engineering services that help organizations of all types make IIoT a business reality. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "believe," "plan," "strategy," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results in future periods, such as anticipated revenue, gross margins, profitability, cash and investments, and regarding strategies for customer retention, growth, new product and service developments, and market position. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances about future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about the future of our business and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: our ability to execute our development initiatives and sales and marketing strategies around DataV™, the Industrial Internet of Things, and our product and service offerings more generally; the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term customers and retaining existing ones; whether we are able to maintain our favorable relationship with Microsoft as a systems integrator and distributor; our success in leveraging strategic partnering initiatives with companies such as Microsoft, AWS and Intel; and such other risk factors as discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Bsquare, the Bsquare Logo, and DataV are trademarks of Bsquare Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.







BSQUARE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited)





December 31,



2018



2017 ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,005



$ 12,859 Restricted cash



263





— Short-term investments



6,409





11,895 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $40 at December 31, 2018 and $50 at December 31, 2017



11,581





18,014 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



685





548 Contract assets



1,053





937 Total current assets



29,996





44,253 Restricted cash, long term



263





— Equipment, furniture and leasehold improvements, net



911





989 Deferred tax assets



7





— Intangible assets, net



267





365 Goodwill



—





3,738 Other non-current assets including contract assets



550





89 Total assets

$ 31,994



$ 49,434 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Third-party software fees payable

$ 7,620



$ 10,547 Accounts payable



565





375 Accrued compensation



1,629





2,266 Other accrued expenses



653





681 Deferred rent, current portion



347





339 Deferred revenue



1,652





3,219 Total current liabilities



12,466





17,427 Deferred tax liability



—





— Deferred rent



150





516 Deferred revenue



1,037





61 Commitments and contingencies













Shareholders' equity:













Preferred stock, no par: 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





— Common stock, no par: 37,500,000 shares authorized; 12,777,573 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 12,664,489 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017



138,280





137,622 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(926)





(916) Accumulated deficit



(119,013)





(105,276) Total shareholders' equity



18,341





31,430 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 31,994



$ 49,434

BSQUARE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,

2018



2017



2018



2017 Revenue:



























Third-party software $ 13,862



$ 17,213



$ 61,159



$ 65,755 Proprietary software

1,082





311





3,954





4,646 Professional engineering service

1,895





1,945





8,301





10,410 Total revenue

16,839





19,469





73,414





80,811 Cost of revenue:



























Third-party software

11,571





14,357





51,408





55,161 Proprietary software

142





58





394





163 Professional engineering service

1,436





1,438





6,102





7,365 Total cost of revenue

13,149





15,853





57,904





62,689 Gross profit

3,690





3,616





15,510





18,122 Operating expenses:



























Selling, general and administrative

3,526





5,733





17,074





20,982 Research and development

2,029





2,180





8,629





6,561 Goodwill impairment

3,738





—





3,738





— Total operating expenses

9,293





7,913





29,441





27,543 Loss from operations

(5,603)





(4,297)





(13,931)





(9,421) Other income, net

51





66





207





214 Loss before income taxes

(5,552)





(4,231)





(13,724)





(9,207) Income tax benefit (expense)

19





(1)





(13)





149 Net loss $ (5,533)



$ (4,232)



$ (13,737)



$ (9,058) Basic loss per share $ (0.43)



$ (0.33)



$ (1.08)



$ (0.72) Diluted loss per share $ (0.43)



$ (0.33)



$ (1.08)



$ (0.72) Shares used in per share calculations:



























Basic

12,755





12,640





12,712





12,594 Diluted

12,755





12,640





12,712





12,594

BSQUARE CORPORATION NON-GAAP INFORMATION AND RECONCILIATION TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,

2018



2017



2018



2017 Loss from operations as reported $ (5,603)



$ (4,297)



$ (13,931)



$ (9,421) Depreciation and amortization

173





151





639





634 Stock-based compensation

58





407





678





1,757 Goodwill impairment

3,738





—





3,738





— Adjusted EBITDAS (1) $ (1,634)



$ (3,739)



$ (8,876)



$ (7,030)





(1) Adjusted EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAS is defined as income (loss) from operations before depreciation expense on fixed assets and amortization expense (including impairment) on intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, and goodwill impairment. Adjusted EBITDAS should not be construed as a substitute for net income (loss) or net cash provided (used) by operating activities (all as determined in accordance with GAAP) for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance, financial position and cash flows, as Adjusted EBITDAS is not defined by GAAP. However, BSQUARE regards Adjusted EBITDAS as a complement to net income and other GAAP financial performance measures, including an indirect measure of operating cash flow.

SOURCE Bsquare

Related Links

http://www.bsquare.com

