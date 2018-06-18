Bsquare Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

The grant will be made pursuant to an Offer Letter accepted June 14, 2018, for an award of an option to purchase up to 20,000 shares of Bsquare common stock. The option has a 10-year term and an exercise price which will be determined based on the closing price of Bsquare's common stock on the grant date of June 18, 2018 which is Mr. Shane's start date.

The options each vest annually in equal installments over four years from the grant date, with the first vesting date in June 2019, subject to Mr. Shane's continued service relationship with Bsquare.

The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee on June 15, 2018, comprised of independent directors. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the grants were made as an inducement material to Mr. Shane's entering into an employment relationship with Bsquare.

