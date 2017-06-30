Bsquare Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) (the "Company") today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2018. Bsquare also announced the appointment of Rob Peters, a principal of Palogic Value Management, L.P., one of the Company's largest shareholders, to the Company's board of directors in place of Bob DeSantis, who has resigned as a director due to increased demands on his time from his current position. The Company further announced the establishment of a board-level Strategic Review Committee to be chaired by Ryan Vardeman, who joined the Company's board of directors in June of this year.

"During the second quarter we pursued a set of initiatives intended to put our DataV Industrial Internet of Things ("IIoT") business on a sounder footing," stated Acting CEO Kevin Walsh. "In the quarter we added $1.4 million in new DataV bookings from existing customers, which includes the production deployment SaaS agreement with a Fortune 100 customer announced in May. Nevertheless, results from our DataV business fell short of expectations. Initiatives we have undertaken included a narrowing of product focus; increasing our go-to-market alignment with Amazon Web Services ("AWS"); and reducing our annualized operating expense levels by approximately $6.0 million in order to improve our overall financial position. We believe that these and other changes, including strong receivables collections, will result in a significant reduction in our cash burn; we expect that second half 2018 net cash usage will be in the range of $1.0 million to $2.0 million."

Mr. Walsh continued, "Our third-party software business, largely comprised of Microsoft embedded and IoT software, performed above expectations, resulting in overall revenue above the top end of our second quarter guidance range. We continue to strive to manage this business efficiently while targeting new areas for growth."

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter was $19.2 million , up 1.9% compared to the second quarter of 2017 and down 7.1% compared to the first quarter of 2018.

, up 1.9% compared to the second quarter of 2017 and down 7.1% compared to the first quarter of 2018. Net loss for the quarter was $3.7 million , or $0.29 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.6 million , or $0.20 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017 and net loss of $2.4 million , or $0.19 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018.

, or per diluted share, compared to net loss of , or per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2017 and net loss of , or per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDAS (1) was negative $3.6 million , down $1.5 million from the second quarter of 2017 and down $1.6 million from the first quarter of 2018.

was negative , down from the second quarter of 2017 and down from the first quarter of 2018. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at June 30, 2018 totaled $17.9 million , a decrease of approximately $9.4 million from June 30, 2017 and $3.6 million from March 31, 2018 .

Details as follows (unaudited, in thousands except percentages and per share amounts):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Q2-Q2 Change (2) March 31, 2018 Q2-Q1 Change (2) Revenue: Third-party software $ 16,992 $ 15,505 $ 1,487 $ 16,064 $ 928 Proprietary software 281 481 (200) 1,795 (1,514) Professional engineering service 1,930 2,862 (932) 2,819 (889) Total revenue 19,203 18,848 355 20,678 (1,475) Total gross profit $ 3,261 $ 3,873 $ (612) $ 5,200 $ (1,939) Gross margins: Third-party software 14.8 % 15.5 % (0.7) % 16.9 % (2.1) % Proprietary software 64.4 % 91.9 % (27.5) % 97.7 % (33.3) % Professional engineering service 29.4 % 36.0 % (6.6) % 26.1 % 3.3 % Total gross margin 17.0 % 20.5 % (3.5) % 25.1 % (8.1) % Total operating expenses $ 6,979 $ 6,492 $ 487 $ 7,678 $ (699) Net loss (3,683) (2,560) (1,123) (2,434) (1,249) Per diluted share (0.29) (0.20) (0.09) (0.19) (0.10) Adjusted EBITDAS (1) (3,570) (2,041) (1,529) (2,006) (1,564) Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 17,861 $ 27,296 $ (9,435) $ 21,435 $ (3,574)

Notes: (1) Adjusted EBITDAS = loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and stock compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDAS is a non-GAAP measurement (reconciliation provided after financial statement tables). (2) For gross margin, amount represents percentage point change.

Financial Commentary on Second Quarter 2018 Results (Compared to Second Quarter 2017)

Third-party software revenue increased for the quarterly period, primarily due to higher sales of Microsoft Windows Embedded operating systems, partially offset by lower sales to Honeywell.

Proprietary software revenue decreased for the quarterly period, primarily due to lower sales of other proprietary software.

Professional engineering service revenue decreased for the quarterly period, primarily due to the completion in 2017 of several existing customer projects.

Operating expenses increased for the quarterly period, due to continued R&D investment in DataV, partially offset by lower SG&A expenses from lower stock compensation and recruiting fees.

Additional DataV Metrics (Including Non-GAAP Measures)

During the second quarter of 2018, we recorded $1.4 million in DataV bookings (a non-GAAP measure defined as the contract value of new agreements signed with customers).

in DataV bookings (a non-GAAP measure defined as the contract value of new agreements signed with customers). DataV backlog (a non-GAAP measure defined as total DataV bookings less DataV revenue recognized to date) was $5.9 million at June 30, 2018 , compared to approximately $6.5 million at December 31, 2017 .

at , compared to approximately at . Total deferred revenue at June 30, 2018 was $2.1 million , compared to $3.3 million at December 31, 2017 . The June 30, 2018 balance included DataV deferred revenue of $1.7 million . The deferred revenue balances relating to our DataV sales do not represent the total contract value of our DataV agreements.

was , compared to at . The balance included DataV deferred revenue of . The deferred revenue balances relating to our DataV sales do not represent the total contract value of our DataV agreements. DataV unbilled deferred revenue (a non-GAAP measure defined as future contract billings that have not been invoiced and, accordingly, are not included in deferred revenue) was approximately $4.2 million at June 30, 2018 and approximately $3.7 million at December 31, 2017 .

Bookings, backlog and unbilled deferred revenue are non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures have been included because management believes they provide meaningful information related to our DataV product sales, since revenue from such sales may be recognized in different periods than those in which orders have been received or cash has been collected.

Third Quarter and Second Half 2018 Outlook

Management currently has the following expectations for the third quarter of 2018:

Revenue in the range of $17.0 million to $19.0 million .

to . Blended gross margin in the 16% to 18% range.

A sequential reduction in net loss due to lower overall compensation, marketing, sales and administrative costs resulting from recent expense reductions.

Management currently has the following expectations for the second half of 2018:

Net cash usage of $1.0 million to $2.0 million .

Conference Call

About Bsquare Corporation

For more than two decades, Bsquare has helped its customers extract business value from a broad array of physical assets by making these assets intelligent, connecting them, and using the data they generate to optimize business processes. Bsquare DataV software solutions can be deployed by a wide variety of enterprises to create business-focused Industrial Internet of Things systems that more effectively monitor device data, automate processes, predict events and produce better business outcomes. Bsquare goes a step further by coupling its purpose-built DataV software with comprehensive analytic and engineering services that help organizations of all types make IIoT a business reality. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe-harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "believe," "plan," "strategy," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results in future periods, such as anticipated revenue, gross margins, profitability, cash and investments, and regarding strategies for customer retention, growth, new product and service developments, and market position. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances about future performance. Instead, they are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about the future of our business and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: our ability to execute our development initiatives and sales and marketing strategies around DataV™, the Industrial Internet of Things, and our product and service offerings more generally; the extent to which we are successful in gaining new long-term customers and retaining existing ones; whether we are able to maintain our favorable relationship with Microsoft as a systems integrator and distributor; our success in leveraging strategic partnering initiatives with companies such as Microsoft, AWS and Intel; and such other risk factors as discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as may be required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Bsquare, the Bsquare Logo, and DataV are trademarks of Bsquare Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.

BSQUARE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts) June 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,238 $ 12,859 Short-term investments 7,623 11,895 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $50 and $50 at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 16,219 18,014 Contract assets 923 937 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 511 548 Total current assets 35,514 44,253 Equipment, furniture and leasehold improvements, less accumulated depreciation 1,220 989 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 316 365 Goodwill 3,738 3,738 Other non-current assets 212 89 Total assets $ 41,000 $ 49,434 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Third-party software fees payable $ 9,619 $ 10,547 Accounts payable 382 375 Accrued compensation 1,871 2,266 Other accrued expenses 745 681 Deferred rent 347 339 Deferred revenue 1,225 3,219 Total current liabilities 14,189 17,427 Deferred rent, long-term 340 516 Deferred revenue, long-term 836 61 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, no par: 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, no par: 37,500,000 shares authorized; 12,712,134 and 12,664,489 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 137,932 137,622 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (904) (916) Accumulated deficit (111,393) (105,276) Total shareholders' equity 25,635 31,430 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 41,000 $ 49,434

BSQUARE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: Third-party software $ 16,992 $ 15,505 $ 33,056 $ 32,302 Proprietary software 281 481 2,076 3,135 Professional engineering service 1,930 2,862 4,749 6,252 Total revenue 19,203 18,848 39,881 41,689 Cost of revenue: Third-party software 14,480 13,103 27,834 27,185 Proprietary software 100 39 141 71 Professional engineering service 1,362 1,833 3,445 4,307 Total cost of revenue 15,942 14,975 31,420 31,563 Gross profit 3,261 3,873 8,461 10,126 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 4,901 5,046 10,349 9,911 Research and development 2,078 1,446 4,308 2,793 Total operating expenses 6,979 6,492 14,657 12,704 Loss from operations (3,718) (2,619) (6,196) (2,578) Other income, net 47 59 91 114 Loss before income taxes (3,671) (2,560) (6,105) (2,464) Income tax benefit (expense) (12) — (12) 106 Net loss $ (3,683) $ (2,560) $ (6,117) $ (2,358) Basic loss per share $ (0.29) $ (0.20) $ (0.48) $ (0.19) Diluted loss per share $ (0.29) $ (0.20) $ (0.48) $ (0.19) Shares used in per share calculations: Basic 12,697 12,577 12,685 12,563 Diluted 12,697 12,577 12,685 12,563

BSQUARE CORPORATION NON-GAAP INFORMATION AND RECONCILIATION TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Loss from operations as reported $ (3,718) $ (2,619) $ (6,196) $ (2,578) Depreciation and amortization 164 167 305 320 Stock-based compensation (16) 411 315 810 Adjusted EBITDAS (1) $ (3,570) $ (2,041) $ (5,576) $ (1,448)

(1) Adjusted EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAS is defined as income (loss) from operations before depreciation expense on fixed assets and amortization expense (including impairment) on intangible assets, and stock-based compensation expense. Adjusted EBITDAS should not be construed as a substitute for net income (loss) or net cash provided (used) by operating activities (all as determined in accordance with GAAP) for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance, financial position and cash flows, as Adjusted EBITDAS is not defined by GAAP. However, BSQUARE regards Adjusted EBITDAS as a complement to net income and other GAAP financial performance measures, including an indirect measure of operating cash flow.

