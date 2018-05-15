Bsquare Secures Three-Year IoT SaaS Agreement with Fortune 100 Firm Covering Tens of Thousands of Connected Devices

"An increasing percentage of our customers, especially manufacturers of connected devices, want to be able to on-board, manage, and update very large numbers of devices, but they lack the software development resources needed to build and evolve their own solutions," said Dirk Didascalou, Vice President, Internet of Things, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "DataV Manage can utilize AWS IoT Core and AWS IoT Device Management for scalability, and works seamlessly with AWS to help businesses meet device management goals, such as improved reliability and ensured device health."

Bsquare DataV Manage provides comprehensive IoT device and content management capabilities that enable organizations to effectively manage connected assets from a centralized location, including automated provisioning and software, content, and configuration updates. The Fortune 100 firm selected DataV for its full range of IoT device management capabilities, its ability to provide the services necessary to fully integrate the solution into existing systems, and the fact that the solution leveraged the scale, security and availability of AWS IoT services.

"The challenges associated with device management at scale demanded by IoT far exceed the capabilities of most traditional device management solutions," stated Bsquare acting CEO Kevin Walsh. "Additionally, many IoT devices are consumer facing, meaning they can be used as dynamic extensions of the corporate brand. This means that, in addition to dealing with scales not previously seen, IoT device management solutions also must handle content update volumes that severely strain traditional systems. Bsquare DataV, working in collaboration with AWS, was able to address these needs."

DataV Manage is part of the DataV IoT SaaS solution that enables industrial organizations, such as those in manufacturing, transportation, and oil and gas industries, to use data generated by connected devices to make smarter operational decisions.

