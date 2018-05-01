Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services

According to Gartner's October 2017 Market Trends: IoT Endpoints Will Need New Technologies to Achieve Scale "by 2020, a quarter of IoT projects will be at risk of failing because of excessive device management costs." The report continues, "lowering device management costs across the life cycle (install, operation, and retirement) is essential in achieving sufficient return on investment in the IoT."

Part of the DataV set of apps, DataV Manage is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) application that offers businesses the plug-and-play ability to remotely control and automate device configuration and lifecycle management without custom application development. This allows enterprises to fully utilize their data to manage and direct devices, drive operational improvements, and achieve targeted outcomes across any range of assets—automatically and at scale.

Companies from retail to manufacturing to transportation have deployed DataV Manage to impact operational performance across their lines of business (LOB). For example, one customer is using DataV Manage to distribute content, both software updates and digital marketing assets, to fleets of consumer facing devices. Another is remotely monitoring energy usage data from distributed locations to reduce energy consumption and manage maintenance resources more cost effectively.

"This initiative is the perfect blending of the strength, scale, and security of AWS with the time-to-value advantages of Bsquare DataV Manage," said Bsquare CEO Jerry Chase. "We look forward to working closely with AWS to improve business outcomes for our mutual customers by fully utilizing data to manage complex devices—automatically and at scale."

DataV Manage user interface is designed specifically for the needs of line of business managers. Its dashboards consolidate all key information about devices allowing teams to take action on insights. Furthermore, device models and advanced workflows can be created without code to further speed time to value in an IoT deployment.

To learn more about how you can deploy Bsquare DataV Manage to make data-driven decisions, contact sales@bsquare.com.

About Bsquare

For more than two decades, Bsquare has helped its customers extract business value from a broad array of physical assets by making them intelligent, connecting them, and using the data they generate to optimize business processes. Bsquare DataV software solutions can be deployed by a wide variety of enterprises to create business-focused Internet of Things (IoT) systems that more effectively monitor device data, automate processes, predict events and produce better business outcomes. Bsquare goes a step further by coupling its purpose-built DataV software with comprehensive analytic and engineering services that can help organizations of all types make IoT a business reality. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

BSQUARE, the BSQUARE Logo and DataV are trademarks of BSQUARE Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bsquare-to-help-customers-rapidly-scale-and-manage-iot-infrastructure-in-collaboration-with-amazon-web-services-300639702.html

SOURCE Bsquare

Related Links

http://www.bsquare.com

