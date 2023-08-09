TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Dan Oberste, President and Chief Executive Officer, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U), and his team joined Omar Khafagy, Manager, Corporate Access, Company Service, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the five-year anniversary of the REIT since its initial public offering (IPO) in 2018.

BSR REIT Opens the Market Wednesday, August 9, 2023

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange