BSV Association Strengthens Global Trading Vision at TOKEN2049 Singapore

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association (BSVA) today announced its successful participation at TOKEN2049 Singapore, held last week (October 1–2) at Marina Bay Sands, one of the world's leading blockchain and digital assets conferences. The Association engaged with major exchanges, institutional investors, and industry partners to advance BSV adoption and expand its visibility across global trading platforms.

On Day 2, Vivek Chand, Head of Business Development at BSVA, joined a high-profile panel discussion on Stablecoins and Global Liquidity alongside Jimmy Yang, Co-Founder of Orbit Markets, and other leading experts. The session explored the evolving role of stablecoins in global markets and how scalable, regulation-aligned infrastructure is critical to supporting liquidity and long-term growth.

"TOKEN2049 was a powerful platform to connect with global industry leaders and strengthen relationships that will help drive the future of BSV's global growth," said Vivek Chand. "Our conversations reaffirmed the strong interest in building a scalable, regulation-ready blockchain ecosystem that can support long-term adoption."

The event gathered some of the most influential organizations shaping the digital asset landscape, including Goldman Sachs, Google Cloud, PayPal, DBS Digital Exchange, EY, and AWS. BSVA's presence underlined its position as a leading enabler of MiCA-compliant growth in Europe, while signalling openness to expanding across Asia, Latin America, and beyond.

About BSV Association

BSV Association is a Switzerland based non-profit organisation that serves as the global advocate for the BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure, energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions, and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises, and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance, and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain's value on a global scale. Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives, and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology.

