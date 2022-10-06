BSV Blockchain Association is launching a new Citadel in India

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Blockchain Association is pleased to announce that it will host a meetup to inaugurate its new Citadel office in India . Those interested in the event can register here.

The event will take place on the evening of October the 16th, 2022 (18:00 hrs onwards at the BHIVE Workspace, MG Road, Bengaluru) with the Managing Director of the BSV Blockchain Association, Patrick Prinz in attendance as a guest of honour. The event is an opportunity for developers, enthusiasts and professionals to meet, learn, discuss, network with and join the budding BSV community in India.

The new Citadel office is free for use by those in the BSV ecosystem and will play host to regular meetings, open days, and events. In addition to hosting meetups and events, the office will act as a co-working space for developers looking to build on BSV and defend the original Bitcoin as implemented by the BSV blockchain.

This forms part of a broader objective of connecting Indian BSV enthusiasts and entrepreneurs with the larger Indian blockchain community and growing its core base.

Mallikarjun Karra, an ambassador for BSV Blockchain Association in India, said: "India could provide the breakthrough that BSV is looking for in terms of mass adoption. As early adopters of this technology, we look forward to demonstrating the superpowers of BSV to industry, government bodies and academia in the country. Along with my co-founders, Rohan Sharan and Parimal Priyadarshi, I hope to work with the BSV Blockchain Association to create a large ecosystem of BSV developers, users, and entrepreneurs. Our primary goal with the Big Blockers Bharat Citadel (B3C) is to nurture a generation of pioneering big-blockers who shall successfully challenge the flawed wisdom surrounding blockchain consensus mechanisms, the so-called blockchain trilemma, and the concept of decentralisation."

About the BSV Blockchain Association

The BSV Blockchain Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland and a global industry organisation which advances the BSV blockchain (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the BSV ecosystem. The Association supports BSV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to becoming the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organisation seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

