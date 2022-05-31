BSV Blockchain Association sponsors WeAreDevelopers World Congress in Berlin

ZUG, Switzerland, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Blockchain Association is proud to announce that it is sponsoring the upcoming WeAreDevelopers World Congress. The congress will take place on June 14 and 15 in the CityCube in Berlin. With more than 5,000 developers in attendance and over 200 speakers presenting the latest innovation, projects and other topics of interest, this event will be the world's largest developers congress.

Those who will be in Berlin's CityCube on June 14 and 15 can expect two days of discussions and presentations with breaking insights in the field of software development and future tech trends. The BSV ecosystem will be represented in two separate talks happening on Tuesday, June 14.

Xiaohui Liu , Founder and CEO at sCrypt , a Bitcoin based high level Smart Contract Language, Darren Kellenschwiler , CTO at Enterprise Blockchain company Elas Digital , and Robin Kohze , CEO of blockchain software development firm Vaionex and CTO to Europe's biggest blockchain incubator BlockDojo , will be first with their presentation titled, 'Bitcoin is a Turing Complete System On Which You Can Build Smart Contracts and Issue Tokens'. In this talk, the three will dispel the misconception that the Bitcoin protocol requires additional systems to facilitate smart contracts and token issuance. They will also discuss how the original Bitcoin protocol is capable of doing this not only in a simple, but also in a secure and extremely cost-efficient way.

The second of the BSV's contributions to the agenda is called '20 Million Txs Per Day: Writing Data to the World's Largest PoW Blockchain' and will be presented by popular online podcaster Kurt Wuckert , Chief Bitcoin Historian at CoinGeek, Liam Missim , Founder and Blockchain Consultant at Blocksteed , and Jad Wahab , Director of Engineering at BSV Blockchain Association. This session will dig into the utility businesses can gain from storing and time-stamping immutable data on a blockchain. A second focus of this talk is the unbounded scaling capacity of the BSV blockchain, powered by Simplified Payment Verification and the Association's Lite Client Program , fulfilling the vision of Satoshi Nakamoto's White Paper Section 8 and making BSV the world's single scalable PoW Blockchain.

WeAreDevelopers World Congress takes place at one of Europe's biggest tech hubs - Berlin. So all that is left to say is: Get your tickets for the congress now and venture to the CityCube Berlin at Messedamm 26 on June 14-15, 2022. We can assure you two days of engaging discussions and insights into the latest developments in the tech world.

For developers and entrepreneurs who are interested in working with the BSV blockchain, the BSV Berlin Hub 'B2029' will organise a 3-day workshop. The Hello Metanet Workshop will take place after the congress from the 16th to the 18th of June. For more information, head to the B2029 website .

Speaking on today's announcement, Bitcoin Association Managing Director Patrick Prinz, commented:

"We are pleased to announce that the Bitcoin Association has become an official sponsor of the WeAreDevelopers Congress happening in Berlin on the 14th and 15th of June. It is important for us to convey to developers that the BSV Blockchain will be a key technology for businesses and governments alike. With our two talks, we want to highlight that the original Bitcoin protocol is not only capable of facilitating smart contracts and issuing tokens, but that its scaling capabilities make it the logical choice for any business or government use case requiring an unboundedly scalable, low-cost transaction fee and stable blockchain protocol."

Stefan Landrock, BSV Ambassador for Germany and Co-Founder of B2029 - BSV Hub Berlin, said:

"We are happy that the biggest global developer event is taking place in Berlin this year. This decision reflects that Berlin has become an exciting site for innovation. Unfortunately, it is not yet widely known that it is the most scalable, cost- and carbon-efficient PoW blockchain. With our Hello Metanet Workshop, which will take place from the 16th to the 18th of June, we would like to spread this knowledge and put it into practice. Complete beginners and those with a clear vision for a project are all welcome to participate."

About the BSV Blockchain

BSV is the ideal blockchain for enterprise and government projects. With unbounded on-chain scaling, the BSV blockchain meets the needs of large-scale technology applications: high transaction volumes, fast speed, predictable low fees, micropayment capabilities, and greater data capacity. Its powerful technical capabilities enable smart contracts, tokenization, IoT device management, computation and more. As a public ledger, BSV also enables transparency, auditability and more honesty for governments, citizens and enterprises. Applications on BSV now span a wide array of industry sectors – media & entertainment, social media, online games, Metaverse/AR/VR, digital advertising, data integrity, ID management, government services, supply chain, accounting, RegTech, distributed network intelligence, Internet of Things, and financial services. BSV also supports an environment-friendly and regulation-compliant blockchain ecosystem.

