BSV Blockchain Association to host Blockchain in Business Conference in Sydney

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will host the upcoming Blockchain in Business conference in Sydney, Australia. The Association will be joined in hosting the event alongside key partners Webmaster Studios and Keyi Tech .

The conference will be held at Wesley Mission Sydney on Thursday, November 17 from 09h00 - 16h00. While blockchain conferences are becoming increasingly common, rarely do blockchain conferences focus on what businesses need and what solutions are available before them.

Chief Executive Officer of Keyi Tech and Bitcoin Association for BSV Head of APAC Hub Lise Li said: "This is a fantastic opportunity for us to promote and introduce key decision-makers and business leaders to what blockchain technology can do in real business."

Eli Afram, BSV Blockchain Association Ambassador in Australia, who is also the founder of AnonSurvey, the first scalable blockchain e-voting application, will be the host of this conference, he is very excited about this conference:

"There'll be some focus given to the construction and civil engineering sectors, with attendees invited to learn how the BSV blockchain can assist them with material management, tracking, logistics, and commercial contracts."

What to expect from the Blockchain in Business conference:

Feedback and networking

A learning opportunity

Real use cases

Find out more about the conference and register for attendance here.

About the BSV Blockchain Association

The BSV Blockchain Association is a non-profit association (Verein) in Switzerland as Bitcoin Association for BSV. It is the global industry organisation which advances the Bitcoin SV blockchain (BSV). It brings together enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others in the BSV ecosystem. The Association supports BSV as the original Bitcoin, with a stable protocol and massive scaling roadmap to become the world's new money and global blockchain for enterprise. The organisation seeks to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while encouraging digital currency and blockchain innovation.

