BSV Blockchain Marks Its Presence at the Prestigious Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Blockchain is pleased to announce that it will be attending the upcoming Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo (DATE), taking place on 23-24 November at the Yashobhoomi IICC (India International Convention & Expo Centre), Dwarka, New Delhi. Recognised as India's leading B2B technology expo, DATE brings together government bodies, enterprises, technology leaders, start-ups, and global investors.

The event is known for its unique framework, featuring ten power-packed streams, three dedicated conference stages for insightful discussions, and multiple zones showcasing technological innovations. DATE provides an actionable perspective into both contemporary and forthcoming tech trends.

Martin Coxall, Marketing Director at BSV Blockchain, said "The BSV Blockchain has seen significant growth in India in recent years as enterprises and start-ups in the region recognise the true value of the technology. India could provide the breakthrough that the BSV blockchain is looking for in terms of mass adoption. This expo is a terrific opportunity to reach out to our rapidly growing Indian BSV blockchain community and connect with others in the space to collaborate and grow."

BSV Blockchain will have a physical presence on the show floor where we encourage attendees to learn more about the technology and why it is a good fit for your start-up, enterprise, or government. Several BSV blockchain companies will also showcase the power and utility of the technology to the public including:

James Marchant, Chief Commercial Officer at nChain said, "At nChain, we are deeply committed to the growth and success of the BSV Blockchain, and it is a privilege to be part of the upcoming Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo in New Delhi. The BSV Blockchain's presence at DATE is a testament to our dedication to advancing blockchain technology in India. This event is a unique opportunity for us to engage with innovators, leaders, and visionaries at the forefront of India's digital transformation. We are eager to showcase how nChain and the BSV Blockchain are contributing to this journey, fostering a new era of digital innovation and economic growth in India."

The BSV Blockchain is the only public blockchain capable of scaling to meet the demands of enterprise-scale applications and was designed to function as an extension of the Internet that allows for peer-to-peer payments and complex data transfers without intermediaries.

As India's digital economy is slated to reach $1 trillion, emerging technology such as the BSV blockchain is becoming the bedrock for India's economic vision. This transformation is not just about economic growth; it's a pivotal enabler of improved governance across the nation.

The BSV blockchain will redefine how industries operate by optimizing operations, enhancing efficiencies, and unlocking a world of new possibilities for the country. In this digital age, India's forward-looking approach is propelling it to shape a connected and prosperous society.

The Big Blockers movement started in India with the EUBS conference hosted by Timechain Labs in August. The citadel inauguration meetup followed by the BSV Roadshow of meetups spanning 8 cities of India has built up the regional BSV Chapters for the BSV India Hub. The regional chapters regularly have community-led initiatives to conduct meetings, workshops, hackathons, open days, and events across these 8 cities. Any big blocker who believes in the vision of Satoshi can participate by joining the local chapter of the Big Blockers community in India.

Rohan Sharan, Founder at Timechain Labs and BSV Blockchain Ambassador said, "Embracing the BSV Blockchain represents a pivotal moment in India's technological evolution. At TimeChain Labs, we are thrilled to be at the forefront of this transformation. The Digital Acceleration and Transformation Expo offers an unparalleled platform for us to showcase the potential of BSV Blockchain. We are committed to contributing to India's digital revolution and believe that BSV's capabilities align perfectly with India's vision for a technologically empowered future."

Discover the BSV blockchain and sign up for attendance now. Several purchase options are available - including a free expo pass, a business pass, and a VIP pass. Further details about the agenda and location can be found on the DATE website here.

The BSV Blockchain leads the BSV Blockchain for Enterprise and Government initiatives. This Switzerland-based global non-profit industry organisation supports the use of the BSV blockchain. The BSV Blockchain oversees the creation of technical standards and educates enterprises, government agencies, start-up ventures, developers, and users on creating a global blockchain ecosystem. The original Bitcoin protocol and its scripting language provide powerful technical capabilities that BSV has restored.

