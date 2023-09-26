BSV Blockchain to attend the Blockchain for Europe Summit 2023

News provided by

BSV Blockchain

26 Sep, 2023, 07:41 ET

BRUSSELS, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Blockchain is thrilled to announce its participation at the upcoming Blockchain for Europe Summit 2023. The Summit is scheduled to take place from September 26th - 27th at the Claridge Events Venue and will also include an online component for attendees.

Now entering its fifth year, the Blockchain for Europe Summit brings together experts and representatives from EU institutions, academia, as well as industry players who are shaping the future of blockchain. The two-day event will consist of insightful discussions and networking opportunities, diving into hot topics like the future of MiCA and the AML Package, as well as exploring the world of DeFi and smart contracts.

This year's summit will strongly emphasise global regulatory coordination, sustainability, and the social impact of blockchain, with distinguished guests and invitees coming from all over the world.

BSV Blockchain will have a key presence at the Summit, including panels focusing on Digital Asset Recovery and the role of sustainability in assessing the utility of blockchains.

Some of the key themes that will be addressed during the event include:

  • Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) and its impact.
  • The importance of creating regulatory certainty.
  • The AML aftermath - Did Europe get everything right?
  • Global regulatory collaboration in the age of digital assets.
  • CBDCs & Stablecoins.

Nicolas Wellinger, Global Public Sector Lead at BSV Blockchain said, "We are honoured to be a part of the Blockchain for Europe Summit 2023, an event that highlights the pivotal role blockchain technology plays in shaping our future. We look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and sharing our insights on topics that are paramount to the blockchain ecosystem."

For the full agenda and details about registering for the event, please visit Blockchain for Europe Summit 2023.

About BSV Blockchain:

One Blockchain for Everyone.

The BSV Association leads the BSV blockchain for Enterprise and Blockchain for Government initiatives. This Switzerland-based global non-profit industry organisation supports the use of the BSV blockchain.

The BSV Blockchain oversees the creation of technical standards and educates enterprises, government agencies, start-up ventures, developers, and users on creating a global blockchain ecosystem. The original Bitcoin protocol and its scripting language provide powerful technical capabilities that BSV has restored.

SOURCE BSV Blockchain

