BSV Blockchain to Showcase Groundbreaking Innovations at GITEX Global 2023 in Dubai

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Blockchain is thrilled to announce its participation in GITEX Global 2023, the world's largest and most inclusive tech event. GITEX Global will return to Dubai for its 43rd edition, bringing together the world's most advanced companies and brightest minds to drive the power of innovation in business, economy, society, and culture. The event is scheduled to take place from October 16th- 20th 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, UAE.

As GITEX is a flagship expo for tech enthusiasts and early adopters for transformative solutions, BSV Blockchain will be showcasing innovations from participating ecosystem companies including nChain, Silverline, SmartLedger, Unisot, Gate2Chain, Planetary, Vaionex, Elas, and Timechain Labs.

BSV Blockchain will discuss cutting-edge blockchain solutions for unbounded scaling such as Teranode, a groundbreaking innovation facilitation unlimited transaction volume and unbounded scaling, based on three key principles:

Distributed network of core nodes

Specialisation of components and their roles

Microtransactions combining information and value

Teranode provides crucial services at the very core of the BSV Blockchain. It combines the fundamental roles of a network node in a microservices architecture that scales and is cost-effective.

Martin Coxall, Marketing Director at BSV Blockchain said, "We believe that innovation is the driving force behind transformative change in today's world. GITEX Global 2023 is the perfect platform for us to showcase our cutting-edge blockchain solutions and collaborate with the brightest minds in the tech industry. We are excited to be part of this event, where we will demonstrate how blockchain technology can revolutionise industries and contribute to the growth of economies."

Michel Abboud, Partner at Silverline and BSV Ambassador added, "We're excited to be part of GITEX Global 2023, a gathering of tech enthusiasts and innovators from around the world. This event symbolizes the endless potential of technology and its impact on our lives. It exemplifies our commitment to revolutionizing the blockchain space and fostering partnerships that drive economic growth."

Christine Leong, Chief Innovation Officer at nChain commented, "GITEX Global provides the perfect stage for us to showcase our efforts in simplifying technology and driving positive change. Through our solutions, we aim to empower individuals and businesses to thrive in the digital age and are committed to making technology accessible and impactful for all."

GITEX Global has established itself as a global platform for tech enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders to explore the latest technological breakthroughs, network, and collaborate on ground-breaking projects. BSV Blockchain is excited to be part of this event, where it will showcase its cutting-edge solutions and initiatives that are revolutionising the blockchain space. The five days will feature live-action workshops, matched concierge networking and business partnerships as well as discovering the latest tech in use and unseen by the masses.

Join BSV Blockchain at GITEX Global 2023 to be part of a dynamic conversation about the future of technology and innovation and discover how blockchain is transforming the world. For registration and further information about GITEX Global 2023, please visit: GITEX

About BSV Blockchain:

One Blockchain for Everyone.

The BSV Association leads the BSV Blockchain for Enterprise and Government initiatives. This Switzerland-based global non-profit industry organisation supports the use of the BSV blockchain.

The BSV Blockchain oversees the creation of technical standards and educates enterprises, government agencies, start-up ventures, developers, and users on creating a global blockchain ecosystem. The original Bitcoin protocol and its scripting language provide powerful technical capabilities that BSV has restored.

