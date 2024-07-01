BSV blockchain Token Lists on Leading Digital Asset Exchanges Orange Gateway and Coin DCX

ZUG, Switzerland, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The BSV Blockchain has announced that its token is now available for trading on leading digital currency exchanges Orange Gateway and CoinDCX. The additional listings provide users with additional options to buy, sell, and trade BSV across several major regions worldwide.

Orange Gateway aims to provide a fair marketplace for spot trading crypto assets. User safety is its main priority, and the platform is designed with the best safety standards. They officially opened a BSV exchange on 19 June 2024, offering the following trading pairs:

BSV/USD

BSV/EUR

BSV/BTC

BSV/ ETH

The Orange Gateway market falls under the supervision of the Icelandic FSA (Central Bank of Iceland). The marketplace is accessible to users in the EU, UK and America. For more information visit OrangeGateway.com.

The OrangeGateway listings follow the listing of the BSV/INR trading pair on the CoinDCX exchange earlier this month. With over 16 million registered users, CoinDCX was the first Indian crypto asset company to become a unicorn. The listing marks an important expansion into the Indian market for BSV and demonstrates the significant potential and possibility in the region.

Shawn Ryan, Outreach Director for BSV Blockchain said, "The Indian market is highly significant in the crypto-asset industry, and we are thrilled to enter this market with a leader like CoinDCX. With millions of daily transactions, a wave of application development and scaling solutions which have taken the BSV Blockchain to millions of transactions per second, the listing serves as another vital onramp for users."

These listings are a few of many planned for the second half of 2024, where millions more people will have access to the BSV token in the coming months. This comes at a time when BSV blockchain's advancements in scalability and readiness for global adoption.

