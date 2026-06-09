bswift Further Strengthens Personalized Health Engagement at Scale

CHICAGO, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift®, a leading provider of benefits administration technology and services, today announced a licensing agreement with Mayo Clinic to integrate clinically vetted health education content into Evive™, bswift's personalized recommendation engine.

bswift is strengthening Evive™, its personalized recommendation engine, with trusted, clinician-reviewed health education content.

Evive delivers year-round, data-driven nudges designed to guide employees toward cost-conscious decisions and healthier outcomes. Each logic-backed Evive recommendation triggers timely, relevant messages that drive action—whether encouraging preventive care, supporting condition management, or improving benefits utilization.

The agreement strengthens Evive by combining trusted, clinician-reviewed content with bswift's proprietary personalization algorithms. With the addition of Mayo Clinic content, Evive members will have access to one of the most recognized sources of clinical expertise in the world.

"Personalization works best when the content behind it is trusted and actionable," said Ted Bloomberg, CEO, bswift. "By licensing clinically vetted education, we're strengthening the quality of Evive engagement—so employees get meaningful guidance that can truly change lives."

Combining Clinical Expertise with Advanced Personalization

This agreement builds on bswift's broader investment in Evive and its role in delivering personalized, year-round engagement across the employee lifecycle.

Since acquiring Evive and embedding its capabilities into the core platform, bswift has continued to synchronize personalization from new-hire enrollment through ongoing engagement. Along with employee-selected preferences, Evive draws on millions of data points, including claims and spending behavior, enrollment and eligibility data, and aggregate patterns across employee interactions over time. Together, these signals help Evive personalize engagement with greater precision—making each interaction more timely and better aligned to employee needs.

Now, content from Mayo Clinic builds on what's already in place, adding depth to recommendations and member guidance. The result is a materially stronger recommendation engine:

Deeper education rooted in clinically vetted content

rooted in clinically vetted content More precise delivery informed by millions of data points and claims-based signals

informed by millions of data points and claims-based signals Clearer guidance that supports more confident decisions

"We're constantly looking for ways to strengthen how employees engage with their benefits," said Matt Waldrup, EVP, Product, bswift. "This is a natural extension of that work—bringing higher-quality, relevant education to more employees, exactly when it matters most."

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of AI-native benefits technology and employee engagement solutions. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, we enable clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. Our flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications. Discover more at bswift.com.

Media contact:

Zoya Siddiqui, Senior Director, Marketing

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SOURCE bswift LLC