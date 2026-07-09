bswift Simplify Adds New AI Implementation Capabilities, Enabling Partners to Turn Document Uploads Into a Review-Ready Site in Minutes

CHICAGO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift®, a leading benefits technology and administration company, today announced new AI-native intake and build capabilities for bswift Simplify®, its streamlined implementation and configuration toolset designed for channel partners and brokers. This enhancement marks the next evolution of bswift Simplify, further reducing the manual work required for partners to configure and launch groups on the bswift benefits administration platform.

bswift launches AI-native intake and build to turn plan documents into configured benefits sites in minutes. Post this From upload to site-ready in minutes, bswift Simplify® Intake and Build helps streamline setup and accelerate implementation.

bswift Simplify is designed for brokers and partners serving small and mid-size groups. As eligibility rules, plan design, and requirements become more complex, basic entry-level platforms can start to create strain. Simplify gives partners a viable upgrade path, helping them support evolving client needs with fewer workarounds and a more efficient implementation process.

Powered by bswift's Emma™ Intelligence, these new intake and build capabilities allow partners and brokers to upload plan requirements using the templates and documents they already rely on. Emma Intelligence then interprets that information and generates a near-complete site build on the bswift platform, turning a traditionally multi-step process into a task that can be completed in minutes.

Now, intake and build happen in a single step, shifting implementation away from manual configuration and toward a faster review and validation process.

A Simpler Path for Partners and Brokers

The new intake and build capabilities reflect bswift's broader investment in making benefits implementation more accurate and easier to manage across groups and clients of all sizes.

Last month, bswift announced new agentic AI capabilities designed to support internal teams implementing direct enterprise clients, improving quality and accuracy throughout the implementation process. This next evolution of Simplify extends that same focus to brokers and channel partners serving groups that sit between entry-level platforms and full enterprise implementations.

"Brokers and channel partners need solutions that match the realities of the clients they serve," said Trent York, SVP, Product, bswift. "By simplifying the earliest and most manual steps in implementation, these enhancements help partners move faster from day one."

The new AI-powered capabilities build on the workflows partners already know and trust, rounding out a complete toolkit to implement growing groups with complete confidence:

Pre-defined configurations reduce setup complexity with fewer decisions and less manual configuration.

reduce setup complexity with fewer decisions and less manual configuration. AI-powered intake and build let partners upload requirements templates and generate an initial site build ready for review.

let partners upload requirements templates and generate an initial site build ready for review. Streamlined data import automatically converts member and dependent data, reducing errors and cleanup.

automatically converts member and dependent data, reducing errors and cleanup. Standardized carrier connections help simplify integrations with vendors and support repeatable processes.

Improving Build Quality While Creating Capacity for Higher-Value Work

The impact goes beyond implementation speed. By reducing manual intake and setup work, these capabilities also significantly improve the quality and consistency of each implementation.

Emma Intelligence interprets source materials, aligns them with platform requirements, and helps identify potential gaps or mismatches earlier in the process. That creates a more controlled path from intake to review. Fewer manual handoffs mean fewer opportunities for errors or configuration missteps. Partners still review and validate the build, but they begin from a stronger starting point, with more of the detail-heavy work already completed.

By cutting down the front-end work required to get a group live, this solution also gives partners more capacity to focus on client strategy and growth opportunities. That matters especially during renewal periods, when time and attention are at a premium.

"Implementation has always been necessary work, but it shouldn't consume time that could be spent strengthening relationships and building the business," said Sharon Morrissey, SVP, Channel Partnerships, bswift. "AI-native intake gives partners a more accurate starting point, so they can spend less time reconstructing requirements and more time delivering the strategic guidance their clients rely on."

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of AI-native benefits technology and employee engagement solutions. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, we enable clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. Our flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized recommendations and online enrollment, interactive decision support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications. Discover more at bswift.com.

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Zoya Siddiqui, Senior Director, Marketing

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SOURCE bswift LLC