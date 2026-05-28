bswift Earns Top Honors at Hermes Awards for Benefits Communication Work with La-Z-Boy and Ecolab

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations continue to invest heavily in employee benefits, one challenge persists: helping employees actually understand and use what's available to them.

From insight to impact, bswift Engagement Solutions earned Platinum recognition at the 2026 Hermes Creative Awards for delivering creative, employee-centered communication experiences that help benefits feel more accessible, engaging, and actionable.

At the 2026 Hermes Creative Awards, bswift's Marketing and Engagement Solutions teams were recognized for work that addresses this challenge across very different audiences and environments. They earned a Platinum Award for their work with Ecolab and an Honorable Mention for its work with La–Z–Boy. The team also received awards for advancing bswift's own brand and experience, including a Gold Award for the bswift Beacon podcast.

"These projects span different audiences, industries, and engagement needs," said Senior VP of Marketing and Communications Maria Keller. "But what connects them is the passion and creativity of the team behind them and the care they bring to understanding how people actually encounter, interpret, and act on information."

Across very different types of work—from employee-facing benefits experiences to content and events for HR leaders—a consistent pattern emerged: Success depended on creating something clear, accessible, and genuinely useful to the audience it's built for.

Platinum Award: Ecolab's Be Well Resource Center and Launch Campaign

Ecolab's Be Well program brought together more than a dozen well–being vendors for a workforce spread across offices, labs, trucks, and manufacturing floors. The challenge was not a lack of offerings, but the risk of overload from multiple tools, messages, and destinations, all competing for attention.

bswift Engagement Solutions, an in-house strategic communication agency, built a public resource site that serves as a single front door to Ecolab's well–being ecosystem, supported by a multichannel communications campaign reaching both wired and unwired employees.

The results reflected sustained engagement:

Email opens and clickthrough rates exceeded industry benchmarks by nearly 4x

The site generated 5,000+ early page views

More than 3,300 employees actively explored well–being vendor resources

In 2025, Ecolab was also recognized as a gold level recipient of the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation, an honor now featured in the Be Well Resource Center.

Honorable Mention: La–Z–Boy's Public Benefits Website

La–Z–Boy partnered with bswift Engagement Solutions during a brand refresh and benefits modernization effort with a clear goal: Provide employees and families with a dependable place to understand benefits options before enrollment pressure sets in.

The resulting public benefits website became a year–round hub for enrollment preparation, plan education, and updates.

Engagement outcomes included:

Average visit time beating healthcare content benchmarks

Targeted email delivery rates exceeded industry and client benchmarks

Today, the site supports employees throughout the year while helping reduce confusion during enrollment season.

Additional Recognition for bswift

In addition to these wins, bswift was also recognized with a Gold Award for bswift Beacon, its leadership podcast for HR and benefits professionals. The team also earned an Honorable Mention for The Service Center Pop–Up Experience featured at bswift's annual client conference, Idea Exchange, an interactive experience designed to bring their service capabilities to life.

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of AI-native technology and engagement solutions that unify an employer's entire benefits ecosystem. Their highly configurable SaaS platform integrates benefits administration, personalized decision support, robust analytics, and omni channel engagement—giving employees clear guidance and giving HR teams transparency, efficiency, and control. With deep expertise in health and welfare benefits, and advanced integrations across hundreds of partners, bswift simplifies benefits for organizations of all sizes and helps them drive better outcomes for their people. Discover more at www.bswift.com.

Media contact:

Zoya Siddiqui, Senior Director, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE bswift LLC