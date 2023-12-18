bswift Launches Next-Generation Mobile App for Effortless Benefits Management

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benefits administration technology leader, bswift®, has launched its highly anticipated next-generation mobile app. The app embraces the reality of the modern workforce, providing them with the tools and access to make health care decisions wherever they are.

Over two-thirds of bswift clients have distributed workforces in diverse working environments, and many of bswift's channel partners specialize in distributed industries.

"Our research strongly supported the need for an app that meets all employees where they are and aligns with their unique, generational preferences rather than expecting them to be tied to a desk or specific device," said John Hansen, Executive Vice President of Strategic Product Management at bswift. "bswift Mobile instantly connects employees to their benefits information, and HR to their workforces. It's a crucial part of a holistic ecosystem designed for a multi-generational workforce, whether they're at a desk, remote, in the field, on the floor, or on the go."

The advanced user experience of the highly rated bswift Mobile app is the result of extensive user research and development. The new app includes:

  • Seamless login and security: Enable instant benefits management for employees with a quick and easy biometric login.
  • Instant healthcare access: Deliver on-demand availability of digital ID cards and a provider directory to expedite in-the-moment healthcare decisions and management.
  • Streamlined benefits experience: Give employees a simple, one-stop approach to understanding, selecting, and accessing their benefits—enabling year-round engagement anytime, anywhere. This easy-to-navigate benefits hub saves time for both employees and HR teams.
  • Integrated ecosystem: Unifies the employee's entire benefits ecosystem in the palm of their hand including wealth, well-being and prescription drug benefits.

With the launch of its employee-centric mobile app, bswift is continuing to innovate to equip HR with the right tools to deliver seamless, meaningful benefits experiences to all employee populations.

bswift Mobile is part of bswift's suite of benefits technology and administration solutions that includes cloud-based technology, personalized online enrollment support, ACA compliance reporting, and employee engagement and communication services. The app is available for iOS and Android devices.

About bswift

bswift helps companies change the way their employees perceive and engage with their benefits through a proven blend of adaptive technology, service excellence, and compassionate customer support. Serving millions, bswift offers cloud-based technology and a suite of solutions for intuitive, personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, ACA compliance reporting, and employee engagement. For more information on bswift, please visit www.bswift.com

Media Contact:
Maria Keller, SVP of Marketing & Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE bswift LLC

