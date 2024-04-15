bswift LLC acquires Davis & Company, expanding its Communication Agency suite of solutions

CHICAGO, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading employee benefits technology and administration provider, bswift, announced today that it has acquired Davis & Company, a pioneer in internal communication with deep knowledge of reaching, motivating, and engaging employees.

Davis & Company will join bswift's Communication Agency and grow its core offering to provide comprehensive solutions for all internal and HR communication needs such as change management, M&A, crisis communication and more.

"We are thrilled to have Davis & Company join the bswift family", said Ted Bloomberg, CEO of bswift. "Our clients are demanding expanded engagement and communications solutions from us, and this greatly increases our portfolio of strategic offerings and delivery capability. bswift is at the forefront with our clients on every change that impacts their employee populations; this addition allows us to offer comprehensive end-to-end support in those moments of change."

"After 40 years of providing innovative internal communication solutions for our clients, this is a bold and exciting next step", says David Pitre, CEO of Davis & Company. "All our team members will transition to bswift, and with our combined expertise and capabilities, we'll have significant opportunity to drive meaningful outcomes for employees and organizations."

bswift and Davis & Company announced and closed the acquisition simultaneously, effective April 12th. Financial details were not disclosed.

About bswift

bswift LLC offers cloud-based technology and services that transform the way employees perceive and engage with their benefits. With adaptive technology, service excellence, and compassionate service, bswift serves millions worldwide. Their comprehensive suite of solutions provides intuitive, personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, ACA compliance reporting, and employee engagement. Visit www.bswift.com to learn more.

About Davis & Company

Since its founding in 1984, Davis & Company has been focused on internal communication and employee engagement. The firm's team includes internal communication strategy experts with a deep understanding of how to reach, engage and motivate employees, and implementation specialists—from writing to design, video and intranet development. Davis & Company has partnered with leading organizations across a variety of industries to solve their toughest internal communication challenges. The firm has three core practice areas: internal communication planning and change management, research and measurement, and internal communication function design and coaching. For more information visit www.davisandco.com.

