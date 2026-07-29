bswift Secures Two Spots on Newsweek's 2026 Greatest Workplaces Rankings

Team member feedback places bswift among the nation's leading midsize employers, recognizing a culture that helps people thrive and empowers them to deliver for clients.

CHICAGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a competitive labor market where companies are focused on attracting and retaining talent, bswift has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2026 and America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Women 2026. The rankings, based largely on employee feedback, recognize companies where people report strong experiences with workplace culture, career growth, flexibility, and support.

“Our culture is built through people who are supported, empowered, and accountable to one another,” said Ted Bloomberg, CEO of bswift.

The recognition reflects a comprehensive assessment by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group, drawing on an analysis of employee reviews and more than 120 workplace indicators, including work environment, belonging, compensation and benefits, work-life balance, career development, and company culture.

Unlike awards based on company submissions, Newsweek's rankings are driven primarily by how employees rate their own workplace experiences.

"Workplace culture is increasingly measured by the people who experience it every day," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, editor-in-chief of Newsweek. "These rankings give employees a voice and recognize the companies creating workplaces where people feel supported, valued, and able to grow."

For bswift, this recognition reflects a workplace culture grounded in pursuing excellence, embracing accountability, delivering superior service, and being a great place to work. The company's workforce data includes average team member tenure of more than five years, voluntary turnover averaging 10% or less, and more than 60 former team members who have returned to bswift after working elsewhere—a group bswift refers to internally as "boomerangers."

"Our culture is built through people who are supported, empowered, and accountable to one another," said Ted Bloomberg, CEO of bswift. "That starts from the moment someone joins our team. I personally welcome every new hire because if you choose bswift, you should know you matter and you're an important part of how we solve problems and deliver for our clients every day."

bswift's recognition on America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces for Women 2026 reflects team member feedback along with workplace factors including fairness, flexibility, advancement opportunities, representation of women in leadership, and programs supporting women's career development.

"Being recognized as a great workplace for women is especially meaningful because it speaks to whether people feel they have a real opportunity to succeed here," said Natalie Atwood, chief people officer at bswift. "Fairness and flexibility aren't afterthoughts. They are part of how we work. Every person at bswift is valued and supported to build their career with us, because when people grow with us, our clients benefit from the expertise, continuity, and commitment they bring to every interaction."

This recognition comes as employers continue to navigate changing expectations around workplace culture, flexibility, and retention. For bswift, the rankings provide outside validation of an approach focused on creating an environment where team members choose to build their careers—and, in some cases, choose to return.

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of AI-native benefits technology and employee engagement solutions. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, we enable clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and activate benefits utilization. Our flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications. Discover more at bswift.com.

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SOURCE bswift LLC