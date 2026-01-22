bswift Sets the Industry Standard in Benefits Innovation and AI, Securing Top Honors from Brandon Hall Group

CHICAGO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- bswift®, a leader in employee benefits technology, has once again reinforced its leadership in benefits innovation, earning three prestigious awards at the 2025 Brandon Hall Group Technology Awards.

"bswift isn't reacting to where the industry is going—we're defining it," said Tanner Pratt, SVP of Engineering (AI/ML & Data Science) at bswift. "While others are still working to apply AI effectively in benefits, we've already operationalized it in ways that build trust, deliver clarity, and empower people at scale."

Recognized with three Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Awards, bswift continues to lead in benefits innovation and people-first AI.

For the fifth consecutive year, bswift was named Best Advance in Benefits, a distinction that underscores its sustained leadership and long-term commitment to innovation in benefits administration. In addition, bswift earned two highly competitive honors: Best AI for Employee Sentiment Analysis and Best Innovation in AI-Human Collaboration Tools. Together, these recognitions affirm bswift's ability to translate advanced AI into real-world impact.

Advancing AI with a People-First Approach

As the industry races to deploy AI, bswift has taken a more disciplined—and more effective—path. Rather than automating for automation's sake, bswift applies AI to deepen understanding, sharpen decision-making, and strengthen human connection. The Best AI for Employee Sentiment Analysis award recognizes bswift's Sentiment Analysis engine used in Emma™ Agent Assistant, which detects emotional signals such as stress, confusion, or frustration in real time—enabling bswift service representatives to address employee concerns more effectively and deliver stronger support outcomes.

"Speed alone doesn't improve support—understanding does," said Eric Strom, SVP of Service Center at bswift. "Sentiment insight helps our teams respond with the right approach at the right moment."

Driving Collaboration Between AI and Human Expertise

The Best Innovation in AI-Human Collaboration Tools award highlights bswift's Emma™ Intelligence platform and its broader AI-powered ecosystem. While many solutions attempt to replace human interaction, bswift embeds AI alongside human expertise across the entire benefits journey—supporting employees, HR teams, and service professionals where clarity, confidence, and trust matter most.

Guided by its proprietary Mindful AI® framework, bswift leads with strong governance around data privacy, bias mitigation, and human oversight. AI accelerates complex processes such as plan configuration, testing, and issue detection, while people remain in control of critical decisions—delivering speed without sacrificing accuracy, empathy, or trust.

Setting a New Standard for Employee Confidence

These awards reflect bswift's success in addressing one of the industry's most persistent failures: confusing benefits experiences that undermine employee confidence. By removing friction, simplifying navigation, and delivering clear, actionable insights, bswift enables employers to achieve higher satisfaction, stronger retention, and measurable productivity gains.

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based benefits technology and services. Known for continuous innovation and a people-first culture, bswift enables clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. The flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, AI-infused benefits support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications. Discover more at www.bswift.com .

